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Ahmad Salah
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Will the global side back down from its stance? Officially: the AFC sets a date for the postponed Al-Nassr v Al-Wasl match

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The Asian Football Confederation has settled the controversy over the fate of the postponed clash between Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr and the UAE's Al-Wasl, in the third-round matches of the league stage of the AFC Champions League Elite, after officially announcing a new date for the fixture to be held.

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The continental federation have set Sunday 27 December as the new date for the fixture at the Al-Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh, kick-off at seven o'clock in the evening. The two teams had originally been due to meet on Monday 26 October, according to Arriyadiyah newspaper, which reported the news on Wednesday afternoon.

That earlier postponement came after the Emirati side Al-Wasl were unable to travel to Riyadh to play the match on its original date, amid reports of difficulties over the team's travel arrangements to the Kingdom. The decision sparked angry reactions in Saudi sporting circles, especially as the game was due to be played on Al-Nassr's ground. The club had been preparing to host their opponents and, according to their officials, denied that any obstacles existed.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation responded with a statement of their own. They confirmed that all conditions and arrangements had been put in place to receive the Al-Wasl delegation as normal, pointing to the readiness of the Saudi side to host the match and the absence of anything that would have prevented the Emirati team from arriving and playing on the set date.

Al-Nassr then launched their own official steps to establish exactly why the match had been called off. Arriyadiyah revealed earlier that the club had written to the Asian Football Confederation, demanding clarification of the reasons behind the decision not to hold the match on its date, and providing documents to support their position on the arrangements for receiving the Emirati delegation.

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Attached to that letter were documents proving the club had obtained the landing permits and official approvals required to receive Al-Wasl's plane in Riyadh. The file also included the flight number of the private plane the Emirati club had previously sent, before changing their decision about travelling to the Saudi capital, the newspaper reported.

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Al-Nassr's move did not stop at requesting clarifications. The club confirmed their intention to pursue every available legal procedure to protect their rights and claim the points from the match, in coordination with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.

Al-Nassr sit seventh in the West group of the AFC Champions League Elite with 6 points, having won twice and lost once. Al-Wasl are eleventh on 3 points, with one win and two defeats.

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The December fixture carries real competitive weight. Al-Nassr need fresh points to strengthen their push for qualification, while Al-Wasl are chasing a result to revive their hopes of reaching the next stage, with the race for the eight knockout places allocated to the West clubs heating up. The date may now be fixed, but Al-Nassr's claim for the points remains live, pending the outcome of the procedures they have begun before the relevant authorities.

Read also: a one-billion-euro earthquake: what if Manchester United were relegated?

Written byAhmad Salah

Senior Editor

journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.

 

I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.

 

Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.

 

My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.

with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.

 

My Story with Soccer

My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.

As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.

My Best Soccer Memories 

Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.

My All-Time Team

Buffon

Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos

Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta

Diego Maradona

Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo

My Favorite Articles:

The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!

 

Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled 

The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?


(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?


Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years

The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars

The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will 

Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?

The story of crypto levers... Is 

Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?


Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!

Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?

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