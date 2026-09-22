Saudi fans are awaiting the announcement of the first official line-up with which Saudi Arabia will play the opening match of the Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27", tomorrow, Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia face Kuwait tomorrow at the Al-Inmaa Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, opening a tournament that runs until 6 October.

Group A also throws Iraq and Oman into the mix alongside the Saudis and Kuwait.

According to the Saudi newspaper Al-Yaum, head coach Georgios Donis is expected to field the following line-up against Kuwait tomorrow to open his "Gulf 27" campaign:

Goalkeeping: Mohammed Al-Owais.

Defence: Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat, Hassan Tambakti, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Mutaib Al-Harbi.

Midfield: Mohammed Kanno, Mukhtar Ali, Saleh Abu Al-Shamat.

Attack: Firas Al-Buraikan, Sultan Mandash, Abdullah Al-Hamdan.

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Donis left eight players out of the squad that featured at the 2026 World Cup. The most notable absentees are national team captain Salem Al-Dawsari, the Al-Hilal star, and right-back Saud Abdulhamid of France's Lens, with both nursing injuries.

Kuwait will be Saudi Arabia's first opponents since the goalless draw with Cape Verde that closed out their World Cup group stage. The Saudis went out in the first round.