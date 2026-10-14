Will Salah play? Trabzonspor coach adds to the debate before the "artificial turf" clash

Doubt hangs over Mohamed Salah's involvement for Trabzonspor against Finland's KuPS tomorrow, Thursday, in the first round of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

German coach Thomas Reis refused to settle the debate during the press conference held ahead of the match, offering only brief remarks that further heightened anticipation over the player's fate.

Asked directly about the Egyptian, Reis said: "I know this question is important to you. The match will be played on an artificial surface, but all of our players are ready. I cannot say for certain right now whether Salah will play or not. We will see tomorrow."

The pitch is clearly the sticking point. Reis made that plain himself: "We have to face not only the opponent, but also the conditions of the pitch. Even Bayern Munich had great difficulty yesterday on a similar surface."

Next matches KUP Conference League 12:45 TRS

He insists everyone is fit. Yet holding back on Salah until the last moment suggests his staff are still weighing the risk of throwing the winger onto artificial grass, particularly with Trabzonspor playing every three days.

Reis signed off by promising he would field the best possible line-up, a hint that the call on Salah won't come until the final hours before kick-off.



