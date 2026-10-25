Real Madrid travel as guests to the Spotify Camp Nou, aiming to end the unbeaten run that Barcelona have maintained in La Liga in front of their fans since May 2025.

Sport newspaper reported that Barcelona go into tonight's Clasico on the back of 23 consecutive home victories in La Liga.

Defeat at home in La Liga has eluded Barcelona for 525 days. Almost a season and a half has passed since their last loss in front of their own fans, a run that lays bare the scale of their dominance.

Since then, the Catalans have not merely avoided defeat. They have refused to let any opponent snatch even a draw, becoming one of the most reliable sides on home soil.

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No visitor has come away with a positive result from a trip to Barcelona, whether at the Spotify Camp Nou, the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium or the Johan Cruyff Stadium.

Throughout last season, 2025-2026, Barcelona racked up win after win, never stopping until they had faced all of the remaining teams in La Liga.

A perfect record followed: 57 points from a possible 57 in front of their fans.

Their only home stumbles came in the Champions League. They lost 1-2 to Paris Saint-Germain in the league phase at Montjuic, then 0-2 to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the quarter-final, this time at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Nothing has changed at the start of the current campaign. Barcelona have won all four matches they have played at the Spotify Camp Nou.

For their last home defeat in La Liga, you have to go back to 18 May 2025, when Villarreal beat them 3-2. The title was already won by then.