Will Juventus sign Mostafa Shobier? The Italian club responds

Juventus have moved to settle the reports swirling over the past few hours linking them with a move for Al Ahly goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir in the current summer transfer window.

Media outlets had claimed the 25-year-old Egyptian was among the candidates to bolster the goalkeeping ranks at the Old Lady ahead of the new season.

Tribuna.com went straight to the source, contacting the Juventus media office to check the accuracy of those reports and get an official line on whether talks with the Al Ahly keeper were genuine.

The answer was blunt. Juventus flatly denied any interest in signing Shobeir.

A Juventus representative told Tribuna.com in exclusive comments: "Juventus have no interest whatsoever in signing Mostafa Shobeir, and the player is not part of our plans."

Shobeir had played a starring role in Egypt reaching the World Cup round of 16 for the first time in their history. A string of commanding displays caught the eye of observers and scouts from several clubs outside Egypt.

That closes the door on the rumours tying the Egyptian to a move to Serie A. There are no negotiations and no interest in bringing him in this window.

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