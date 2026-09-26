It was not a perfect night for Kylian Mbappé despite scoring the winning goal for France against Turkey. The captain of "Les Bleus" picked up a knee injury during the 1-0 win, then left the national team camp and headed back to Madrid. Real Madrid are now anxiously counting the days to his return, around a month before they face Barcelona in the Clásico.

A picture of Lamine Yamal topped the front pages of both "AS" and "Mundo Deportivo", while "Marca" led with a shot of the Spain national team under Luis de la Fuente. "La Roja" are gearing up for a heavyweight clash with England at Wembley on Saturday evening, a rematch of the Euro 2024 final.

Yet even with the Spanish press fixated on England and the world champions' return to action, the Madrid media kept a close eye on Mbappé's injury, which quickly became a source of concern inside the Royal club, according to French outlet RMC.

Doubts over Mbappé's participation in the Clásico

Mbappé injured his left knee in the act of scoring France's only goal against Turkey, in Zinedine Zidane's first match in charge of the national team. He will play no further part in the international break.

The French forward heads straight back to Madrid to begin treatment. That rules him out of his country's next three matches, against Belgium on Monday, then Italy and Belgium at the Stade de France on 2 and 5 October.

"Marca" voiced its worry over the recurrence of the problem, recalling that Mbappé had trouble with the same left knee twice last season. The paper branded it the "FIFA virus" that haunts club players during international breaks.

The newspaper wrote: "In the end, he collapsed on the pitch, put his hands to his face, leaving the French, Zizou, and of course the Real Madrid fans, with tight hearts."

"AS", meanwhile, called the scene "torment" and once again trained its focus on the left knee of the Real Madrid forward.

The newspaper said: "His left knee, once again. The one that caused so much talk last season. The one that caused a real earthquake after a wrong diagnosis."

It added: "Concern grips Real Madrid. No one is talking, and everyone is waiting for the results of the tests, but the tension is clear."

"AS" also flagged what it called the "FIFA virus" at Valdebebas, especially after Ibrahima Konaté pulled out of the France camp with a sprain to his right knee.

One date imposes itself in Madrid

Nobody has officially confirmed how long Mbappé will be out. Still, the Madrid press has already fixed its gaze on one date: 25 October, the day of the Clásico against Barcelona.

Real Madrid currently sit second, six points behind the leaders in Spain. That makes Mbappé's fitness for this eagerly awaited fixture a matter of huge interest inside the Royal club.

For now, Madrid wait on the results of the medical tests to learn the extent of the injury and the length of the layoff. One question hangs over it all: will Mbappé be fit in time for the Clásico?