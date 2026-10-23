Will it join the Confederation Cup? Sundowns bow out of the CAF Champions League in a stunning upset

Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns are out of the CAF Champions League. The South African giants crashed out early, undone by Angola's Wiliete, who pulled off a stunning upset to snatch a group-stage spot after a 1-1 draw in the second leg.

Chivili Mathews put Sundowns ahead in the 11th minute. Striker Mabululu hauled Wiliete level in the 49th, dragging the tie back to square one and keeping the Angolans' qualification hopes alive.

A goalless first leg meant Wiliete went through on aggregate across the two matches. Sundowns, unable to kill the tie off despite their early second-leg lead, suffered a heavy blow with their exit from the continental competition.

That ends Sundowns' involvement in African football this season. The Confederation of African Football "CAF" scrapped the play-off that once handed Champions League casualties a route into the Confederation Cup.

Under the new system, the 16 clubs that win the second preliminary round of the Confederation Cup qualify straight to the group stage. There are no extra matches against teams knocked out of the Champions League, which leaves Sundowns' continental run over with no way into the second competition.