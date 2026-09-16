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imago-sport-1083399736.jpgZUMA Press Wire
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Will he miss the Sevilla clash? The secret behind Juan Garcia's substitution on the night of Barcelona's seven-goal haul

Barcelona vs Racing Santander
Barcelona
Racing Santander
LaLiga
J. Garcia
Sevilla vs Barcelona
Sevilla
Spain

Barcelona thrash their guests Racing 7-0

A press report has revealed why Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia was substituted at half-time during Wednesday evening's LaLiga clash between Barça and Racing Santander.

Barcelona brushed their guests aside 7-2 in a resounding win at the Spotify Camp Nou.

According to the newspaper "AS", a strange incident forced Joan Garcia off the pitch. In the closing moments of the first half, the Catalan keeper slipped on the wet artificial grass while chasing a ball that had gone out of play. The awkward movement left him with a slight twist in his ankle.

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Head coach Hansi Flick took no chances. He kept Garcia on the bench and brought on Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

 The substitute had to graft between the halves to warm up amid the heavy rain lashing down on Barcelona.

Early signs point to a minor issue, one that should not keep Garcia out of Saturday's trip to face Sevilla at the Sanchez Pizjuan.

Official confirmation will follow in the coming hours, with Garcia set to undergo fresh examinations.

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