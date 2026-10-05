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Portugal v Norway - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A4 MD4Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

Will he miss the Liverpool clash? Norway coach clarifies truth of Haaland injury

Liverpool vs Manchester City
Liverpool
Manchester City
Premier League
Portugal vs Norway
Portugal
Norway
UEFA Nations League A
E. Haaland
England
Portugal
Norway

A week from now

Erling Haaland has sparked concern at Manchester City after asking to come off during Norway's clash with Portugal, just a week before the Premier League returns and the eagerly awaited meeting between Liverpool and City.

City's supporters can rest easy, though. Ståle Solbakken, the Norway manager, revealed that the substitution had nothing to do with injury. It was all part of a pre-arranged plan to give Haaland a little over an hour on the pitch, with fatigue beginning to build.

Footage showed the striker limping in a way that raised fears. Yet his manager insists he is carrying no injury, and that the decision to withdraw him came after an agreement between the two parties.

"He played a full 90 minutes twice against Denmark and Portugal, and in the first match he was tired against Wales, which is why we had a frank conversation on Saturday," Solbakken said after the match.

"We analysed all the possible scenarios," he added, referring to the plan to reduce Haaland's minutes and spare him any extra strain before he reports back to Manchester City.

Premier League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI

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