Al-Hilal are awaiting a medical report next week to decide on the possible participation of one of their injured stars in the match against Al-Ahli, in the third round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League, scheduled for next Tuesday at the Kingdom Arena stadium in Riyadh.

A source told the Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah": "the medical and technical staff at Al-Hilal are working to gradually prepare the defender Hassan Tambakti, with the aim of raising his physical and technical readiness before the Clasico match".

That same source, though, ruled out the defender being ready to take part against Al-Khaleej in Dammam, in the fourth round of the league, with his recovery still incomplete.

The Saudi Pro League had reshuffled the order of Al-Hilal's next two league fixtures, given Al-Ahli's preparation to play the Auckland City match in the opening of the Intercontinental Cup tomorrow, Wednesday. "The Leader" will now play the fourth-round match against Al-Khaleej next Friday, then face "the Elegant" (the third round) on the first of next September.

Tambakti is suffering from an injury to the lower heel of the foot, which he sustained during his participation with the Saudi national team in the 2026 World Cup finals, which ended last July.

The injury cost Tambakti Al-Hilal's European training camp in Austria. He also missed the league matches against Al-Faisaly and Al-Feiha, plus the clash with Al-Raed in the round of 32 of the King's Cup.

Since his move to Al-Hilal in the summer of 2023, Tambakti has played 103 matches in the team's shirt, scoring two goals and making three assists.

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