Will he embarrass Mourinho? Diaz responds to Real Madrid's signings in the best possible way

Brahim Diaz has shown he is ready to force his way into Real Madrid's starting XI under Jose Mourinho after a strong return to training at Valdebebas at the start of last week.

According to Spanish newspaper "AS", the Moroccan came back on the back of a standout World Cup, where he shone as one of Morocco's best players and provided four assists in five matches, second on the list of the tournament's top playmakers.

The number 21 got straight back into training the moment the World Cup ended, determined to hit the preparation period in peak condition. He managed exactly that.

Diaz started on the right wing in the first friendly he was available for. Four days later, his sharp physical condition convinced Mourinho to hand him another start at the Riazor.

He repaid that faith with a stunning goal that carried Real Madrid to a tenth Teresa Herrera Trophy.

Now in his fifth season at the Bernabeu, the Andalusian faces fierce competition. New arrivals Diomande and Bernardo Silva have raised the stakes, and the rise of Arda Guler and Endrick, both comfortable on the right, leaves Diaz fighting to prove his worth in a squad caught between tactical flexibility and cut-throat competition.

Last season he racked up 1,666 minutes across 42 matches, but he wants more. Convincing Mourinho is the mission.

The Portuguese boss rates him highly, seeing a player who fits his footballing ideas perfectly thanks to his tactical flexibility and his huge appetite for graft, something Mourinho prizes.

Mourinho uses him as an attacking winger on either flank or through the middle, and also as a playmaker, a role Diaz filled for spells while Bellingham recovered from a shoulder injury.

He refuses to back down. The Andalusian keeps his focus despite the new signings, doubling his workload and grafting harder to chase down every opportunity, exactly as he did against La Coruna.