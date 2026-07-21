Al-Hilal have confirmed that captain and star man Salem Al-Dawsari came through surgery on the knee tendon injury that has been troubling him.

Al-Dawsari flew to Finland for a medical examination on Monday, where Dr Lasse Lempainen assessed his condition and judged whether the injury required surgery.

The Saudi club posted on their official X account on Tuesday: "The player Salem Al-Dawsari underwent surgery on the site of his injury in the knee tendon, which was crowned with success."

They added: "(The operation) was carried out this morning in Finland, at the hands of the specialist doctor Lempainen, as it was decided that Salem will begin his treatment and rehabilitation programme in one of the specialised medical centres under the supervision of the team's medical staff."

Back on 10 July, Al-Hilal had announced that "the Tornado" faced a treatment and rehabilitation programme of six to eight weeks. Surgery may now stretch that spell on the sidelines even further.

Question marks hang over Al-Dawsari's future with "the Boss" next season. Reports claim he has received an offer from Al-Diriyah, and another from the Qatari league.

One of Al-Hilal's greatest legends since his promotion to the first team in 2011, the 35-year-old saw his level dip sharply last season under Italian coach Simone Inzaghi.