Will he be honoured? Official statement from the Portuguese Federation in response to Cristiano's international retirement

The Portuguese Football Federation issued an official statement after Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football on Thursday.

Portugal's captain called time on his international career in a stunning twist, having previously insisted he wanted to continue. He follows his historic rival Lionel Messi, who retired from the international game around a month earlier.

The Portuguese Federation said in its statement: "The Portuguese Football Federation expresses its deepest and most sincere gratitude to its eternal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, who announced today his definitive retirement from the national team."

It continued: "With a profound sense of gratitude and immense admiration, the Portuguese Football Federation publicly commends and thanks Cristiano Ronaldo for the exceptional career with which he served our country."

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The statement added: "Our captain was not merely an outstanding athlete, but an inspiring leader, an example of dedication, and the perfect symbol of the spirit of our national team. Throughout a legendary international career, marked by 234 international matches and 146 goals, the captain carried the country on his shoulders, broke records, and led the team to moments that will remain etched in the history of our national football forever."

On it went: "Every drop of sweat, every decisive goal, and every captain's armband he wore with pride on the pitch reflects his absolute love for our shirt."

There was more: "His dedication and legacy go beyond the boundaries of the pitch. Cristiano Ronaldo raised the name of Portugal and inspired generations of young people who dream of following in his footsteps. For many of us, he is the best player of all time!"

It continued: "For this reason, the Portuguese Football Federation refuses to allow this farewell to take place without a fitting tribute. It is our firm and great wish to organise, plan, participate in and actively collaborate on what will always serve as a fitting tribute to the great career of Cristiano Ronaldo, where the fans and the country can applaud and celebrate, once again, the player who gave us so much."

The statement concluded: "Thank you for everything, captain, this will always be your home, let us go on towards the goal of 1000."