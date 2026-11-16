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Pau Cubarsí, the Barcelona defender, was forced to leave the pitch between the two halves of the Spain versus England match in the UEFA Nations League, after Spain's technical staff decided to substitute him.

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Luis de la Fuente explained at the press conference that the Catalan centre-back could not continue because of problems in the thigh area.

The Spanish Football Federation confirmed that Cubarsi's pain does not appear serious, but neither the manager nor the player wanted to take any risks.

According to Sport, the initial signs on the Barcelona defender look very positive.

Cubarsi heads to the Joan Gamper sports city today, Monday, where Barcelona's medical staff will examine him.

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If necessary, he will undergo tests to establish whether he has picked up an injury and, if so, how serious it is.

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The same goes for Frenkie de Jong, Sport add. Xavi Hernandez pulled the Dutchman out after it emerged he was in no condition to feature in his national team's match against Germany this evening.

De Jong is also expected at Barcelona's facilities today, Monday, for the same medical checks as Cubarsi.

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A few extra doubts may hang over the Dutchman's condition. Xavi, though, offered reassurance to Barcelona's fans: "It is a minor injury."

It is far too early to say whether Cubarsi and De Jong will be available to Hansi Flick for the Villarreal clash.

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Flick and his coaching staff will monitor both players closely throughout the day.

Eric Garcia is back, Jules Kounde and Dani Olmo are edging closer to a return, and Rodri keeps making progress in rehab with encouraging signs. Barcelona will be hoping De Jong and Cubarsi avoid any serious physical problem and are not forced to miss a match.