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ammoutaالصفحة الرسيمة للنادي الأهلي المصري
Karim Malim
Translated by

Will Emoutta leave if he loses the top-of-the-table clash? Al-Ahly sets out its position

H. Ammouta
Zamalek SC vs Al Ahly SC
Zamalek SC
Al Ahly SC
Premier League
Morocco
Egypt
Jordan
Algeria
Tunisia

A final decision

All eyes turn to Al-Ahly against Zamalek, scheduled for tomorrow Sunday evening at Cairo International Stadium in the sixth round of the Egyptian Premier League, amid questions over the future of Moroccan coach Houcine Ammouta should the Red side stumble.

Zamalek sit second in the table on 13 points, ahead of third-placed Al-Ahly on goal difference alone. That gives the clash double the importance in the race for top spot.

Media figure Ahmed Shobier, the former Al-Ahly star, has revealed where the Red Castle's management stands on Ammouta's future, confirming that the result of the big clash will not shape it.

Speaking on television and citing a source within the club, Shobier explained that Ammouta will stay in his post until the end of the season, whatever happens against Zamalek.


#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Pyramids FCPyramids FCPYR
550091+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
Zamalek SCZamalek SCZAM
541081+713
W
W
W
W
D
3
Al Ahly SCAl Ahly SCAHL
541093+613
W
D
W
W
W
4
Ceramica CleopatraCeramica CleopatraCMC
5401103+712
W
W
W
W
L
5
Modern Sport FCModern Sport FCMSP
531174+310
W
W
L
W
D
6
Al Ittihad AlexandriaAl Ittihad AlexandriaALI
531163+310
W
W
W
L
D
7
Al Mokawloon Al ArabAl Mokawloon Al ArabAMA
521265+17
W
D
W
L
L
8
Petrojet-SuezPetrojet-SuezPET
52128807
W
W
L
L
D
9
Tala'ea El GaishTala'ea El GaishELG
52125507
L
D
L
W
W
10
ZED FCZED FCZED
521245-17
W
L
W
L
D
11
Olympic El Qanah FCOlympic El Qanah FCQAN
51315506
L
D
D
D
W
12
Al Masry SCAl Masry SCALM
520357-26
L
L
L
W
W
13
National BankNational BankNAB
520347-36
L
W
W
L
L
14
Wadi Degla FCWadi Degla FCWDF
512245-15
L
L
D
W
D
15
Al Sharkeyah-ENPPIAl Sharkeyah-ENPPIENP
511369-34
L
W
D
L
L
16
Smouha SCSmouha SCSMO
511314-34
W
L
L
D
L
17
Abo Qir SemadAbo Qir SemadABQ
510418-73
L
L
L
L
W
18
El Gouna FCEl Gouna FCELG
502336-32
L
L
L
D
D
19
Asyut PetroleumAsyut PetroleumASP
502315-42
L
L
L
D
D
20
Ghazl Al MahallaGhazl Al MahallaGHA
501419-81
L
L
D
L
L
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff


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