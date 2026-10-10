All eyes turn to Al-Ahly against Zamalek, scheduled for tomorrow Sunday evening at Cairo International Stadium in the sixth round of the Egyptian Premier League, amid questions over the future of Moroccan coach Houcine Ammouta should the Red side stumble.

Zamalek sit second in the table on 13 points, ahead of third-placed Al-Ahly on goal difference alone. That gives the clash double the importance in the race for top spot.

Media figure Ahmed Shobier, the former Al-Ahly star, has revealed where the Red Castle's management stands on Ammouta's future, confirming that the result of the big clash will not shape it.

Speaking on television and citing a source within the club, Shobier explained that Ammouta will stay in his post until the end of the season, whatever happens against Zamalek.







