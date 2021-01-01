Wilfried Singo scores as Torino silence Parma

The young midfielder got his second Serie A goal ever as the Maroons recorded an away win over Fabio Liverani’s Crusaders

Wilfried Singo was among the scorers as defeated 3-0 in Sunday’s Italian top-flight encounter.



The Cote d’Ivoire youth international’s early strike propelled the Maroons to a massive away win against their hosts at the Stadio Ennio Tardini.

Having gone on a run of seven matches without victory in the (three draws and four defeats), Marco Giampaolo’s men went to Tardini with the ambition of bringing their poor run to a halt.



It took them just eight minutes to take the lead after Singo fired past goalkeeper Luigi Sepe having been teed up by Andrea Belotti. That accounts for his second strike for the team since he joined them in the 2018-19 season.

That goal was a morale booster that saw them dominate ball possession and eventually went into the half-time break with a slim goal advantage.

Parma came out stronger in the second-half, albeit, the combo of Yann Karamoh, Andreas Cornelius and Juan Brunetta could not get past goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu who was rarely tested thanks to a solid backline marshalled by ’s duo of Bremer and Lyanco Vojnovic.

Two minutes from full time, Armando Izzo sealed victory after profiting from an assist from substitute Amer Gojak. With the Crusaders’ backline caught flat-footed, the Italian defender headed home a well taken corner kick by Gojak.

In the fifth minute of added time, Gojak completed the win with a cool finish after he was found by Belotti inside the goal area.

Featuring in his 12th game of the 2020-21 campaign, Singo was in action from start to finish while his compatriot Ndary Adopo and 's Nicolas Nkoulou were not dressed for action.

For FC Parma, Cote d’Ivoire football great Gervinho did not make the matchday squad, whereas his countryman Drissa Camara was an unused substitute.

Thanks to their latest result, Torino crawled out of the relegation waters with just 11 points from 15 games, while Parma occupy 16th position having accrued 12 points from the same number of outings so far.

Following an impressive outing with Cote d’Ivoire during the 2019 U20 , Singo was handed his first professional contract by the seven-time Italian kings.