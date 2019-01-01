Wilfred Ndidi joins Victor Moses and Joseph Yobo in Premier League’s hallowed ranks
Wilfred Ndidi has joined Joseph Yobo and Victor Moses as the only Nigerians to have played every match of a Premier League season.
• Joseph Yobo - Everton (06/07)
• Victor Moses - Wigan Athletic (11/12)
• Wilfred Ndidi - Leicester City (18/19)
The Nigeria international joined the hallowed ranks after he was named in Brendan Rodgers’ starting line-up for their meeting with Chelsea at King Power Stadium on Sunday.
Yobo was the first Nigerian to achieve this feat having featured 38 times for Everton in the 2006-07 season, while Moses repeated the feat with Wigan in 2011-12.
In the process, he racked up 3,298 minutes of action to become Leicester City’s most-capped outfield player of the 2018-19 season, behind only goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel (3420 minutes).
It was Ndidi's 88th match in England's top-flight, taking him to 16th on the all-time standings by Nigerians.
Overall, he made 83 interceptions made 143 total tackles and 80 clearances. Also, the former Genk man boasts with 1,985 total passes and 80% passing accuracy.
This season, the 22-year-old also set a record of his own after becoming the first player to top the tacklers’ chart for two consecutive seasons.
On the international scene, Ndidi will hope to inspire Gernot Rohr's Nigeria side at the June-July Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
The Super Eagles have been drawn in Group B alongside Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.