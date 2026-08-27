Because of his past and his ties to arch-rivals Olympique Marseille, where he played from 2021 to 2024, the Frenchman was jeered and abused by Lyon supporters during the warm-up. Guendouzi later said in the mixed zone, on the record after the scandal, that the worst insults were aimed at his family, his children and his mother. He said that was the only reason he behaved so provocatively during the heated match.

"In Ligue 1, in such cases they would speak to the fans and order them to stop, otherwise they would abandon the match. But here, for more than 90 minutes, including the warm-up, they shouted insults at my family, my wife, my children. It affected me deeply, it really shook me. For me, that was pure disrespect," the former Hertha BSC player said in defence of his actions during and after the match.

The 27-year-old had already shown the middle finger to the Lyon fans during the warm-up. Then, after Archie Brown's goal for 2-0 in the 28th minute, he celebrated demonstratively in front of the block of Lyon supporters and hurled a few provocations back at the fans with expansive gestures. Stewards and security barriers stopped a pitch invasion even then.

Lyon staff member goes after Guendouzi - brawl in the tunnel area

The match then turned and made matters worse, probably paving the way for the escalation that followed. Lyon pulled one back to make it 2-1 and twice celebrated what they thought was the equaliser that would have taken the game to extra time. But the VAR intervened both times and disallowed the goals.

After the final whistle, Guendouzi celebrated wildly with a skipping run across the pitch, sparking a melee with angry Lyon players. Once that had calmed down, the midfielder completed another deeply personal lap of honour and again picked a fight with the fans. Videos show him approaching Lyon supporters by a corner flag, sticking out his tongue and grabbing his crotch while cups are thrown at him.

Even after his team-mates finally escorted him down the tunnel, Guendouzi kept celebrating with grand gestures. Then the situation boiled over. In the tunnel area, Guendouzi was apparently met by a Lyon staff member - who launched himself at the 27-year-old with a jumping kick. A wild brawl then broke out between the two camps, involving numerous players from both teams.

One video, for example, shows Lois Openda, the former RB Leipzig Bundesliga player, holding his face and then going after a security guard.

Corentin Tolisso, former Bayern Munich player and Lyon captain, then tore into Guendouzi's behaviour. "He should stay humble in victory and celebrate with his team in the dressing room. It's unnecessary," Tolisso said on Canal+. Guendouzi had told him "it was because the fans had insulted him. But we get insulted every weekend when we play away. We can't react like that."