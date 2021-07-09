Wijnaldum, Hakimi & Ramos, with Donnarumma to follow - PSG's most meaningful transfer window since 2017

After a desperately disappointing 2020-21 campaign, the Qatari-backed club are making a real statement of intent with their summer business

The third leg of Paris Saint-Germain’s latest recruitment drive was completed on Thursday as the Ligue 1 side finalised the signing of Sergio Ramos on a free transfer.

With his 16-year service at Real Madrid having come to an end after failing to agree a new deal with the Spanish side, the centre-half took the opportunity to move to France, where he will team up with fellow summer arrivals Gini Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi.

Italy No.1 Gianluigi Donnarumma, meanwhile, will arrive after the conclusion of the European Championship as PSG ready themselves like never before for a dual assault on Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

"We are part of a club that wants to win everything," Ramos said as he arrived in his new surroundings. "After that, football is not an exact science, there are always details that make you win or lose a match...

"But we have to give our best to not have any regrets, to give everything on the pitch, as that's also what defines this team and this club. We always have to aim big. We are here to give everything and win everything."

And as PSG capture a man who is, in president Nasser Al-Khelaifi's words, "one of the greatest players of our era", they are arming themselves to do just that.

This is a side, after all, that was humiliated last season.

Not only did they capitulate in the Champions League semi-final against Manchester City, losing their composure in both legs, they were unable even to close out the Ligue 1 title, as Lille pinched a crown that is considered PSG's almost by right.

There is no doubt that this is the capital club's most meaningful transfer window since the memorable summer of 2017.

On that occasion, they made history by signing Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, who had antagonised them for Barcelona and Monaco respectively, for two unprecedented fees that combined to close to €400 million (£344m/$474m).

The Covid-19 pandemic has ensured that such mammoth transfers are unlikely to be seen again for years – and perhaps ever.

Indeed, what has been startling about PSG’s summer business is that it has been carried out largely been without buying players from rival clubs. Hakimi’s arrival from Inter for an initial €60m (£52m/$71m) is, of course, the exception.

PSG’s leverage has changed in the transfer market away from upfront fees to the wages that they can offer stars. Backed by the Qatari state via owners Qatari Sports Investments, the Ligue 1 side have done their best to plead poverty over the course of recent months, but what has become apparent is that this is very much a relative term.

Perhaps Al-Khelaifi does not currently have the financial muscle behind him to sign players for €200m, but as clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Milan suffer the effects of the economic shock caused by coronavirus, the Parisians have the luxury of being on a more robust financial footing.

Matching the €12m-per-annum wage that Ramos was earning at Madrid? No problem.

How about agreeing to the demands of Mino Raiola, Donnarumma’s agent, who was reportedly demanding a significant sum of commission for the AC Milan goalkeeper's signature? Okay, do it.

PSG even had the capacity to whisk Wijnaldum away from Camp Nou when it seemed inevitable that Barcelona would sign the former Liverpool midfielder.

The transfer fees may have dried up, but there is no sign that the money has.

Of course, the ambition remains the Champions League, this season more than ever. It is a point of honour for Qatar to own the European champions when they host the 2022 World Cup in little over a year.

Ramos, a four-time winner of the competition and a player known for both his leadership and mentality, has been signed to make that dream a reality.

But there is more to the lavish spending spree than that. PSG need to be seen to have the capacity to challenge for Europe’s biggest titles as they attempt to persuade Mbappe that he should commit his long-term future to their cause.

While the future of the World Cup winner – whose contract expires in 2022, making him vulnerable to leaving on a free transfer – is undoubtedly the Parc des Princes side’s biggest headache, they have short-term problems if they want to strengthen even further.

Sporting director Leonardo’s rather scattergun approach to transfers over several years has left the squad bloated in areas such as central midfield, where there is a legion of players challenging for just two or three places.

None want to leave, and the state of depression that the transfer market finds itself in, which has allowed PSG to pick up numerous world-class players relatively cheaply, is stymying their attempts to offload their excess.

In turn, this means another blockbuster deal, the type that might attract Paul Pogba from Manchester United or France international teenager Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes, is a distant prospect.

Nevertheless, if an opportunity presents itself to PSG, they will be tempted. This, after all, is a club that has consistently broken down barriers in the transfer market and is showing few signs of stopping now.