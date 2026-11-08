Widespread controversy: El Clasico puts Al-Buraikan in a crisis ahead of his battle with Salem Al-Dawsari

The date set for the Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr clasico has sparked controversy. It leaves Firas Al-Buraikan, Al-Ahli's striker and one of the leading candidates for the Asian Player of the Year 2026 award, facing a congested schedule in which only a few hours separate his continental commitment from his anticipated fixture, a situation that could impose an additional challenge on the player.

All eyes turn to the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur on Thursday 19 November, where the Asian Football Confederation holds its awards ceremony. Al-Buraikan competes there for the continent's most prominent individual award, alongside Salem Al-Dawsari, captain of Al-Hilal and the Saudi national team, and Iran's Alireza Beiranvand.

The irony is that Al-Buraikan must return quickly to the Kingdom. Al-Ahli face Al-Nassr on Friday 20 November in the clasico postponed from the ninth round of the Roshn League, less than 24 hours after the awards ceremony. That timing has raised plenty of questions.

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Salem Al-Dawsari's place on the list of competitors only sharpens the sensitivity of the situation. The contest between the two Saudi stars carries special importance, with each chasing continental recognition. Al-Buraikan, meanwhile, finds himself facing two consecutive commitments: the first in Kuala Lumpur, the second in the Al-Ahli shirt against Al-Nassr.

Nor do the questions stop at whether the player can attend the ceremony alone. They extend to the date of his return from Malaysia and the time he will have to rest and prepare before the clasico, especially as international travel and the narrow gap could affect his readiness for the match.

Al-Buraikan wants to compete for the Asian Player of the Year award. Al-Ahli need his services against Al-Nassr. Caught between the two, the fixture schedule raises questions about how far players' continental commitments are taken into account, especially when the match carries the popular appeal of the clasico.