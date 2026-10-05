Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Spain v Czechia - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD3Getty Images Sport
Karim Malim
Translated by

Why was Lamine Yamal left out of the final shortlist for the 2026 Golden Boy award?

L. Yamal
A. Bouaddi
Liverpool vs Manchester City
Liverpool
Manchester City
Premier League
Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League
Barcelona vs Getafe
Barcelona
Getafe
LaLiga
Galatasaray vs Barcelona
Galatasaray
Roma vs Real Madrid
Roma
Real Madrid
Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig
Spain
Morocco
England
France
Türkiye
Italy
Germany

Not because of his level

The battle for the European "Golden Boy" award for 2026 has heated up after today's reveal of the final 25 players under the age of 21, whittled down from an initial list of 50 talents. The biggest shock? The absence of Barcelona star Lamine Yamal.

Italian newspaper "Tuttosport" launched the award in 2003, handing it to the best player under 21 in European competition. It remains one of the most prestigious individual honours charting the rise of the continent's young talents.

The final list included: "Charalampos Kostoulas (Greece, Brighton), Rodrigo Mora (Portugal, Roma), Guéla Doué... Joan Garcia... Joshua Gado (France, Borussia Dortmund), Xavi Espart (Spain, Barcelona), Franco Mastantuono (Argentina, Fiorentina), Finn Jeltsch (Germany, Stuttgart), Kerim Alajbegovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Juventus)".

"Said El Mala (Germany, Cologne), Marc Bernal (Spain, Barcelona), Jon Martin (Spain, Real Sociedad), Konstantinos Karetsas (Greece, Borussia Dortmund), Endrick (Brazil, Real Madrid), Gianluca Prestianni (Argentina, Benfica), Estevao (Brazil, Chelsea), Junior Kroupi (France, Bournemouth), Lennart Karl (Germany, Bayern Munich)".

"Myles Lewis-Skelly (England, Arsenal), Jorrel Hato (Netherlands, Chelsea), Victor Froholdt (Denmark, Porto), Rayan (Brazil, Bournemouth), Luka Vuskovic (Croatia, Brighton), Ayoub Bouaddi (Morocco, Manchester City), Yan Diomande (Ivory Coast, Real Madrid), Pau Cubarsi (Spain, Barcelona), and Warren Zaire-Emery (France, Paris Saint-Germain)".



Why was Lamine Yamal absent?

Yamal's omission from the 25 nominees stunned many, given his standing as one of the most prominent talents in world football.

The rules of the "Golden Boy" award explain the Barcelona star's exclusion. No player can win it more than once, and Yamal was crowned back in 2024.

That ruling automatically takes him out of the 2026 race, even as he keeps battling for the top of the global stage of young talents.


ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google