Why the Portimonense move is the right one for Safawi Rasid at this stage of his career

Goal examines just why a move to the Primeira Liga to Portimonense will make instead of break Safawi Rasid's career.

On Tuesday, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) revealed that they have received an offer for Safawi Rasid from Portimonense SC and that they have in principle agreed to the move albeit with some details to be ironed with the Portuguese club. Club owner HRH Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim clarified that the move is a go and that Safawi would leave after the completion of the domestic league season of 2020.

It’s a remarkable career progression for the 23-year-old who already has five years of senior team football with T-Team, JDT and the Malaysia national team under his burgeoning belt. He is undoubtedly the hottest property in Malaysian football at the moment and securing a move to Europe only goes to prove that case.

Many other Malaysian players have made that leap to European football but very few have tasted success in that pathway. Luqman Hakim only just left to join Kortrijk in Jupiler League in August but the former Mokhtar Dahari Academy player is years behind Safawi in age and in his game.

More teams

Here’s are the reasons why this move at this stage of his career is a great move not only for him but for the national team as well.

Taking that next step up the ladder for Safawi

Starting out at T-Team, the move to JDT was the right progression for Safawi in moving from a mid-tier team to one challenging for honours and playing in continental competitions. The next move would be to take another step up the ladder and continue that progression path.

It would be easy for him to move to say and be part of the Thai League 1 but Safawi has already shown in regional and continental competitions like (AFF Suzuki Cup), Asian Games, World Cup qualification and AFC U23 Championship that he’s already on par if not better than our northern neighbours.

A move to the top tier of Korean K-League or Japanese J-League would have been considered a positive move for Safawi as well but with the offers from there either not in the works or not great, this pending transfer to to play in the top tier league football there is certainly the right one.

Of course it would have been great to see Safawi moving to the English Premier League, German , Spanish , Italian or even French but starting his European journey at one tier lower than those leagues is the perfect opportunity for him to develop even more and attract teams from those leagues.

JDT experience will prove invaluable to Safawi

Had Safawi moved when he was younger like Luqman, the challenge could be seen as greater because of a lack of experience. The Dungun-born has already moved once from his hometown to a big city like and as his game would show, have adapted completely to a new surrounding and can apply that in moving to a place like Portimao, coincidentally the most southern part of Portugal just like Johor Bahru is in Malaysia.

Even though he is now one of JDT’s most prized possessions, Safawi did not start out as a first team regular and have to fight his way to becoming a fixture for the 6-time Malaysia Super League champions. A similar situation can be expected at Portimonense with perhaps an even bigger scrutiny on his performance because his new teammates will be wondering why their club have signed a player from Malaysia.

But Portimonense and Primeira Liga will find a player who is humble enough to know he’s not bigger than any team as well as one who doesn’t run away from challenges and fights his way to be at the top of every team he has played for thus far. The four years spent at JDT would have also imbued in him the professionalism needed to thrive at a big professional football club.

Setting the pathway for future transfers

The Primeira Liga has always proven themselves to be the pathway for footballers outside of Europe to make that transition to higher leagues on the continent. Something which current JDT player in Mauricio dos Santo Nascimento experienced first hand when he moved to CP from before linking up with in his next move.

No doubt Mauricio will be on hand to share his experience in Portugal to Safawi on what to expect and what the league requires from its footballers during these last few remaining months of the M-League season that they will share together.

Should Safawi’s move there be a successful one, it will definitely open more doors for Malaysian players to make the same move as Portimonense or even other teams in the Primeira Liga see the value of signing players from Southeast Asia.

Article continues below

Improving for Harimau Malaya’s Asian assault

As long as Safawi keeps his head in the right place, there’s little doubt that his game will improve. He has already proven to be a good learner and has added more depth to his game since moving from T-Team to JDT to becoming a real threat for Tan Cheng Hoe’s Malaysia national team.

A Safawi who can become 50% or even higher better than what he is capable of currently just by training and working day in, day out with players of higher calibre, and playing in competitive matches a few levels higher than what the M-League or even AFC can offer is a very attractive prospect to entertain.

As Malaysia firmly locks into sight the qualification to the 2023 , the improvement that Safawi can make at Portimonense will only serve that purpose even more.