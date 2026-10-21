"Why me? I wasn't ready for this": an emotional message from Kvaratskhelia after the injury nightmare

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has sent an emotional message to his supporters after suffering a serious injury in Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League clash with Barcelona. The Georgia star vowed to see out the recovery with all the pain and tears it brings, and to come back stronger than before.

Posting on Instagram, Kvaratskhelia spoke of the shock of an injury that will keep him sidelined for a long spell. He revealed that he always prepared for matches praying to God that he would leave the pitch unharmed.

"Not much time has passed, but a question is still going round in my head: why me specifically?" the Georgian wrote. "I never fell short in anything for the sake of this game, and perhaps I had prepared for this match in the best way of my life. I thought I was ready for everything, but I wasn't ready for this."

He has begun to accept what happened as divine fate. "I realise that God chose me for this, and if by this I have protected other players who were on the pitch, then I am ready to spend these months in work, pain and tears," he explained.

PSG had confirmed that Kvaratskhelia ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during the Barcelona clash, an injury that requires surgery in the coming days.

Losing one of their most prominent attacking talents is a heavy blow for the French club. The season rolls on at home and in Europe, while the player faces a long phase of treatment and rehabilitation before he can return.

A promise to return stronger

Difficult as the situation is, Kvaratskhelia was keen to reassure his supporters. He vowed not to give up during his absence and insisted his goal is to come back stronger.

"I know I must return stronger than before, for the sake of my supporters who always stand by my side," he said. "I won't let you down, I promise you that, and I won't spare any effort, not even for a single moment."

The PSG star signed off by thanking everyone who had backed him since the injury. "Thank you all for your support, we'll meet again soon."







