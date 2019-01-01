Why Matip is not ready for Genk clash – Liverpool boss Klopp

The Cameroon international will not be involved when the Reds take on the Belgian champions owing to an injury problem

manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Joel Matip will not feature when they take on in Wednesday’s game.

The defender picked up a knock against last month, which forced him to miss his side’s outings against Red Bull Salzburg and .

Matip, however, suffered a relapse of the injury on his return to action against at Old Trafford last weekend.

Klopp affirmed the international will not play a part against the Belgian champions along with Alexander-Arnold.

“Trent is ill and Joel is not ready,” Klopp told the club website.

“It is just a little thing which usually settles in the two weeks [Matip] had; it did, but then it came up after the United game and so now we just have to make sure this time it settles finally, that’s all.

“It is not a massive injury, it’s just a bit annoying for him and he cannot do it [face Genk].”

Matip has been impressive for the Anfield outfit this season and won the PFA Premier League Player of the Month for September award for his form.

The defender will hope to bounce back from the injury setback and be ready for Liverpool’s Premier League game against Hotspur on Sunday.