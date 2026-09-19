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Borussia Dortmund v SC Paderborn 07 - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Filippo Cataldo
Translated by

Why is Fabio Silva not starting for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga top match on matchday four, VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund? Is the striker injured or is it a tactical decision by coach Niko Kovac?

F. Silva
VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund
VfB Stuttgart
Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga

Fabio Silva has already scored four goals in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund in this still young season. In the Bundesliga match away to VfB Stuttgart, the 24-year-old will initially have to take his place on the bench. SPOX tells you what lies behind it.



Fabio Silva has been one of Borussia Dortmund's standout players in the early weeks of the Bundesliga season. The Dortmund striker has already scored four goals and laid on another in five games across all competitions. His link-up play with fellow Dortmund forward Serhou Guirassy has stood out in particular, with the pair setting up a goal each for the other in the Bundesliga and the Champions League over the past week.

Serhou Guirassy praised his strike partner and said he would be happy if they were allowed to play together more often.

Last week on the third Bundesliga matchday, Silva made his first league start of the season in the 3-0 win against SV Paderborn. He impressed throughout.

Even so, Fabio Silva, who also considered leaving in the summer because he was not always happy with his playing time last season, will start on the bench again for Dortmund's away game at VfB Stuttgart this Saturday. The question was whether the 24-year-old was injured or whether the decision to leave him out was purely tactical.

Asked by Sky, Dortmund coach Niko Kovac gave the answer: "Fabio has done really well recently. I told him that too. But today we are playing away," said Kovac. They needed someone a little stronger defensively than the Portuguese.

Dortmund are therefore set to start in Stuttgart in their tried and tested 3-4-2-1 formation, with Guirassy as the lone striker. Behind him, Ethan Nwaneri and Maximilian Beier are expected to operate as a kind of double No 10, with holding midfielders Felix Nmecha and Joey Veerman behind them.

How the teams line up for VfB Stuttgart vs BVB on Bundesliga matchday four: the line-ups

VfB Stuttgart: Bredlow - Vagnoman, Jeltsch, Chabot, Mittelstädt - Prömel, Stiller - El Khannous, Undav, Führich - Demirovic.

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel - Schlotterbeck, Anton, Gadou - Ryerson, Nmecha, Veerman, Svensson - Beier, Nwaneri - Guirassy

Where can you watch VfB Stuttgart vs BVB live today? TV channel and livestream details for Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga top match


Fixture

VfB Stuttgart vs. Borussia Dortmund

Competition

Bundesliga

Matchday

4

Date

19 September 2026

Time

6.30pm

Venue

MHP Arena, Stuttgart

TV

Sky

Livestream

SkyGo, WOW


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