Why are Germany playing in their women's European Championship kit against England?

Manuel Neuer and his team-mates will show support after the women's team did the same last summer

Germany's women's team heads into this summer's Euros among the favourites and, ahead of the tournament, their male counterparts are set to don their kits as a show of support.

Germany will be in Group B at the Euros this summer as they will be joined by Denmark, Spain and Finland to kickstart the tournament, which will be held in England.

And Germany's men's team will wear their kits as they face England in the Nations League on Tuesday.

Why are the German men wearing the women's kit?

The men's team, led by captain Manuel Neuer, chose to express their support for their counterparts on the women's team, who are currently training in Frankfurt ahead of the tournament this summer.

The show of solidarity came after the women's team wore the black away shirts of the men's team last summer against Chile on the same day the men opened their Euro 2020 campaign against France.

What did Neuer say about the kit?

"There are two absolute highlights in football this year: the World Cup in Qatar and the European Championship in England this summer," said Neuer. "We're all looking forward to these tournaments at the DFB.

"Back then we were very happy about the support of the women's national team. Now it's our turn. We believe in Alex Popp's team."

Popp added: "The fact that the lads have now taken our pass and are wearing our jersey is a great sign! It's all about football - regardless of whether it's played by men or women."

