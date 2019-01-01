'Why does it have to be the big guys?' - Deeney slams Twitter for failing to tackle racism

While the likes of Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford have been backed by the social media giant, Deeney believes players elsewhere are on their own

's Troy Deeney has called on Twitter to support every player who is the subject of racial abuse on the social media platform, rather than just football's biggest stars.

The issue of offensive posting has come to the fore in recent weeks after two players were targeted.

Both Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba received a raft of abuse following missed penalties at the start of the 2019-20 season, leading to an outpouring of support for the pair across the Premier League.

's Tammy Abraham and Kurt Zouma have also received racial abuse on the platform, to the disgust of manager Frank Lampard.

Twitter responded by pledging to crack down on hate speech, pointing to over 700 examples of such conduct on which it has "taken action" in recent weeks.

But Deeney claimed that racist behaviour is nothing new online and believes Twitter only reacted when elite players began to be affected.

"It takes that to shed the light on it but that’s the frustration," he told reporters on Thursday. "Why does it have to be the big guys?

"It could be anyone, unless you play for the big clubs, unless you’re high profile that’s when they take it seriously. I didn’t see the statement, but when I hear things like ‘trying’, interesting they’re ‘trying’.

"It’s not difficult to do and to identify what is and what isn’t. Let’s see, I’m not optimistic but let’s see.

"The big boys are involved now like your Man Uniteds and things like that so that then makes them a bit more proactive, so let’s see.

"Any help is a good help, but I’m at that point now where it’s been going on for so long that why would now be any different?

"I [turned Twitter notifications off] at one point but I turned it back on, I’m not letting them win."

Deeney added that at one point racist abuse became so prevalent that he had to stop himself using social media.

"I just had to do it because I would have said something stupid," he said.

"It’s more of a personal barrier to stop myself and also I think there’s a huge responsibility too.

"I’ve got kids that follow me, I’ve got my own kids, my little brothers on social media.

"So how can I not do something and go ‘this is acceptable’ — if they do it to somebody else then I’m part of the problem as well.

"It’s just frustrating. I know no one is brave enough to say it to my face, so you’ve got to take it for what it is.

"I’m from the era before the internet, so I know what’s real and what’s not so you’ve just got to learn to roll with the punches."