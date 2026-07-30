The French Football Federation have appointed the legend Zinedine Zidane as the new coach of the France national team. He succeeds Didier Deschamps, who ended his tenure with "Les Bleus" after 14 years at the head of the technical staff.

Controversy erupted across the media the moment the appointment landed. Some press reports drew attention to Zidane's Muslim faith, treatment that observers branded discriminatory towards the new coach.

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Abdelkader Lahmar, the French MP for the "La France Insoumise" party and mayor of the town of Vaulx-en-Velin, tore into the controversy on the "X" platform. He questioned why religion was being raised over Zidane when nobody had asked the same of previous France coaches on their appointment.

"We never posed the question of religion to Didier Deschamps, Laurent Blanc, Raymond Domenech, Jacques Santini, Roger Lemerre, or Aimé Jacquet when they were appointed. So why is this question being posed to Zidane, when he has not even held the post for 24 hours?" Lahmar said.

At 54, Zidane returns to lead the France national team after a long absence from coaching. He has not been in a dugout since leaving Real Madrid in 2021.



