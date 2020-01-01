Why do Liverpool fans sing 'Ring of Fire'? Champions League chant explained

If you've ever been at Anfield on a European night you'll no doubt have heard the Kop singing the famous "doo-doo-doo's" in unison

's songbook of chants and anthems is a long and storied one, and the Kop's rendition of Johnny Cash classic "Ring of Fire" is no exception.

The tune is especially popular during days with the travelling Anfield faithful, but why did it become so famous and one of the Reds' signature songs? Goal takes a look.

Why Liverpool fans sing 'Ring of Fire'?

The iconic Cash song has been adopted by Liverpool fans during European nights, beginning during the journey to the 2005 Champions League final where the Reds were ultimately victorious against AC Milan in one of the most memorable games of all-time.

The hook of the song is the part that Liverpool supporters have claimed for their own, with Jamie Carragher - who lifted the trophy that night in Istanbul - admitting that the Cash classic was a fan favourite played on fan coaches.

The song then caught on with other Liverpool fans en masse until it has become permanently ingrained in the Anfield songbook.

"'Ring of Fire' started on the fans' coach that my dad and his mates get to the away games," Carragher said.

"Someone put a Johnny Cash tape on and my dad and everyone started singing it on the bus. It caught on at Anfield, then it became a favourite at the European away games."

The song is most associated with the famous 2005 Istanbul win, but still gets sung on matchday by supporters to this day.

It's also popular with Liverpool players themselves, with Carragher and former captain Steven Gerrard singing the hook of the tune after they lifted the trophy.

A year after the miracle of Istanbul, the song was revamped to soundtrack Liverpool's victorious 2006 run.

Echo and the Bunnymen frontman Ian McCulloch, a Liverpool native and massive Reds fan, contributed vocals on the track alongside a new group called the Boot Room All-Stars.

The updated version of the track also includes recorded audio of Liverpool fans singing the anthem during a home game against .

Ian Gordon, of song management company Oxygen Music, said: "It's a song that means so much to Liverpool fans and sounds great on the terraces.

"Ian [McCulloch] was keen to get involved as he's a fanatical Liverpool fan and has had a season ticket since he was a kid."