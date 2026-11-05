Napoli duo Kevin De Bruyne and Lorenzo Lucca exchanged sharp words during the Italian side's heavy defeat to Porto (4-1) on Wednesday evening in the Champions League, with the Italian striker directing an insult at the Belgian veteran.

A Manchester City legend for a decade, De Bruyne has endured an inconsistent spell with Napoli since joining in 2025. He started again on Wednesday in the fourth round of the Champions League against Porto, yet the Belgian playmaker was anonymous. It even boiled over into a verbal bust-up with one of his own teammates by the end.

The 35-year-old attacking midfielder, frustrated after missing a chance, aimed hurtful words at Lorenzo Lucca.

Lucca refused to back down. "Why are you talking?" he fired back, before shouting repeatedly: "Get out of my face," according to reports in several Italian media outlets, including the newspaper "La Gazzetta dello Sport".

Lucca had come on as a substitute minutes earlier, after Porto's second goal from Francesco Farioli, and clearly took exception to his Belgian teammate's remarks. The footage circulating on social media suggested the matter ended there, but the Italian newspaper reported that other Napoli players stepped in to settle the row and calm things down.

Napoli are struggling at the start of their European campaign. Their win over Bodo/Glimt (4-3) looked like a strong launch to their Champions League run, yet this latest defeat at Porto is a major setback. Four rounds in, Massimiliano Allegri's side sit a disappointing 27th in the table, with 3 points from one win and three defeats.