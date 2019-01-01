‘Who’s in charge of signings at Man Utd?’ - Neville puzzled by lack of transfer support at Old Trafford

The ex-Red Devils defender has no idea who makes recruitment decisions at Old Trafford, with former bosses not getting the backing they required

’s recruitment policy has Gary Neville puzzled, with the former Red Devils star unaware of who is calling the shots and why former bosses have not been backed in the transfer market.

Those at Old Trafford are heading towards another window, and one that is considered to be crucial in shaping the future success of the club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer occupies the managerial hot-seat, but is unclear how much of a say he will have in the identification and pursuit of top targets.

Neville considers that to be a major problem for a club that will be without football next season, with a lack of direction having already hindered the reigns of David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho.

The ex-United defender told Sky Sports: “They've had coaches over the last six to seven years who have been best-in-class. Jose Mourinho was an equal in relation to Pep Guardiola in terms of success over 20 years. Louis van Gaal is one of the most experienced managers over the past 25 years.

“They've experienced best-in-class coaches who have failed. You have to say to yourself, is it just the coach? There's a cultural problem. It's deep, the decisions are bad. The choices are poor. Who's signing the players this summer? At every other club in the country, I could tell you who's in charge of signings. I haven't got a clue at Manchester United.

“They've still got Sir Alex's chief scout, they've got Van Gaal's scout. They've got David Moyes' chief football operator there, four or five people there and another I think who has been appointed by Ed Woodward. You've got a head coach who has an opinion, a CEO with an opinion, who's in charge? Who has the final say?

“Jose Mourinho, last summer, was told his signings that he wanted were not right. He didn't cover himself in glory - he should have moved to Manchester, he should have committed to buying a house. He should've smiled a little bit more, it should be a joy to manage Manchester United.

“Maybe the football wasn't the most delightful, but actually it was better than I thought under Van Gaal. He made some wrong decisions, but you have to ask who's telling him, a manager who has won things wherever he has been, that you cannot sign that centre-back? Who's qualified to tell him that?

“Last year there were two centre-backs that Jose wanted to bring in and the club refused. They might not have been the right centre-backs, it might have been the right decision, but once you start going against your manager on signings, he might as well walk out of the door.

“You can't bring him in and then say you didn't like his last two signings, so you're not going to support him on this one. You either work with him or you don't. And as soon as they weren't, they should have moved him out. Because as soon as you're not supported as a manager with your signings, you're finished.”

United are expected to spend big over the summer, having fallen well short of hitting their targets this season, but may struggle to land players of the required quality without the bargaining chip of elite European competition.