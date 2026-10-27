



The final standings for the 2026 Ballon d'Or sparked wide controversy, with several of football's most prominent stars landing in surprising positions. Harry Kane took the award itself in what many called one of the strongest contests in recent years. The placings behind him told a different story.

Spanish newspaper "AS" shone a light on the names that fell short of expectations. Chief among them was Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, who had to settle for 11th. Portugal's Vitinha, of Paris Saint-Germain, came 14th, while Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi of Spain took 12th.

Bellingham outside the top ten

Bellingham missing out on the top 10 counted among the biggest shocks of the vote. He finished 11th despite his levels with Real Madrid and his brilliance at the World Cup, where he scored 7 goals.

AS felt the Madrid man deserved far better, given his tournament displays. The result simply didn't reflect the expectations that surrounded him before the standings dropped.

Vitinha drops to 14th place

Vitinha slipped to 14th despite his central role in PSG's haul, not least a second successive Champions League crown.

The Portuguese had finished third in the previous edition after scoring 8 goals and providing 5 assists. He ended last season with 7 goals and 10 decisive passes, figures close to his previous tally.

Portugal's World Cup showing may have coloured the voters' assessment, the newspaper noted, dragging him down the list even though he remains one of the key cogs in Luis Enrique's side.

Cubarsi

Another surprise came through Spain's Pau Cubarsi. The Barcelona defender took 12th, crashing out of the top ten despite his season with both the Catalan club and the national team.

Fans tore into the ranking across social media. Supporters reckoned the young defender's performance in 2025-2026 deserved greater appreciation, especially given his role in the line-ups of both Barcelona and Spain.

Fabian tenth, and Kvara outside the top five

Fabian Ruiz taking tenth also raised eyebrows over how his achievements were valued. The Spaniard fuelled PSG's titles and combined major honours with club and country across the season.

France's Ousmane Dembele in seventh and Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in sixth drew their own debate. AS felt the latter merited a better placing given his levels and his part in PSG's European run.

PSG, for all their presence among the nominees, saw their players shortchanged in the final reckoning, the report added. The club led the way in the list of thirty, with Ferran Torres among the names included.

Olise runner-up, and Raphinha's exclusion raises questions

The shocks stretched to ninth, where France's Michael Olise landed behind Norway's Erling Haaland in eighth, despite a strong season with Bayern Munich.

Names such as Sadio Mane and Kenonis making the cut, while the likes of Raphinha, Pedri, Warren Zaire-Emery, Mikel Oyarzabal and Unai Simon missed out, also threw up questions about the voting criteria.

Raphinha's exclusion stung most of all. The Barcelona star had enjoyed a standout season, and observers saw a gulf between his form and where the final nominees landed



