Who won the World Cup in 1962?
The seventh edition of the World Cup - the showpiece event in football -was held in the year 1962. 16 teams from three confederations - Europe, South America and North America - took part in the competition.
Who were the hosts of the 1962 World Cup?
Chile were selected as the host for the 1962 World Cup.
Three nations Argentina, Chile, and West Germany (who later withdrew their candidacy) initially expressed their interest in hosting the premier tournament but eventually, Chile was handed the hosting rights.
Editors' Picks
- Ismael Gharbi: PSG wonderkid earning interest from Premier League giants
- Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend
- Can new Liverpool favourite Diaz provide Colombia with World Cup qualifying miracle?
- Reborn Spurs star Kulusevski out to lead Sweden's new golden generation to 2022 World Cup
What was the format of the 1962 World Cup?
The format of the 1954 and 1958 World Cups was followed in this edition as well where 16 teams were divided into four groups. The top two teams from each group then qualified for the knock-out stage.
Who won the 1962 World Cup?
This edition of the World Cup will be remembered for notorious on-field violence that took place in several matches during the course of the tournament. The most infamous match was the group stage fixture between hosts Chile and Italy which was famously known as the Battle of Santiago.
The controversial match saw two players - Mario David and Giorgio Ferrini of Italy - being sent off and numerous players were injured after a scuffle on the pitch. The degree of violence was so much that even police had to enter the pitch and intervene at one point in time.
Even Pele, Brazil's star boy, was injured in their second game of the tournament and could not take part in the rest of the tournament.
Brazil eventually managed to reach the final against Czechoslovakia. They went on to win their second consecutive World Cup beating their opponents 2-0.
Which teams participated in the qualifying round?
The teams who took part in the qualifying round were - Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, France, Bulgaria, Finland, West Germany, Northern Ireland, Greece, Hungary, Netherlands, East Germany, Soviet Union, Turkey, Norway, England, Portugal, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Israel, Ethiopia, Italy, Czech Republic, Scotland, Republic of Ireland, Spain, Wales, Yugoslavia, Poland, Argentina, Ecuador, Uruguay, Bolivia, Colombia, Peru, Canada, USA, Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, Netherlands Antilles, Suriname.
The teams who eventually played in the World Cup were - Argentina, Brazil (Defending champions), Colombia, Chile (hosts), Uruguay, Czech Republic, England, Hungary, Mexico, Soviet Union, Spain, Switzerland, West Germany, Bulgaria, Yugoslavia and Italy.
Who were the top goalscorers?
Six players scored four goals each in the tournament and were the top goalscorers.
Player
Country
Goals
Flórián Albert
Hungary
4
Garrincha
Brazil
4
Valentin Ivanov
Soviet Union
4
Vava
Brazil
4
Dražan Jerković
Yugoslavia
4
Leonel Sánchez
Chile
4
The 22-man 1962 World Cup-winning Brazil squad
Player
Position
Club
Carlos José Castilho
Goalkeeper
Fluminense
Gilmar
Goalkeeper
Santos
Hilderaldo Bellini
Defender
Sao Paulo
Djalma Santos
Defender
Palmeiras
Nílton Santos
Defender
Botafogo
Zozimo
Defender
Bangu
Jair Marinho
Defender
Fluminense
Mauro Ramos (Captain)
Defender
Santos
Jurandir
Defender
Sao Paulo
Altair
Defender
Fluminense
Zito
Midfielder
Santos
Zequinha
Midfielder
Palmeiras
Mengalvio
Midfielder
Santos
Mário Zagallo
Forward
Botafogo
Pele
Forward
Santos
Garrincha
Forward
Botafogo
Jair Da Costa
Forward
Portuguesa
Amarildo
Forward
Botafogo
Vava
Forward
Vasco da Gama
Coutinho
Forward
Santros
Pepe
Forward
Santos