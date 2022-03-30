Who won the World Cup in 1962?

The World Cup returned to South America after a gap of 12 years...

The seventh edition of the World Cup - the showpiece event in football -was held in the year 1962. 16 teams from three confederations - Europe, South America and North America - took part in the competition.

Who were the hosts of the 1962 World Cup?

Chile were selected as the host for the 1962 World Cup.

Three nations Argentina, Chile, and West Germany (who later withdrew their candidacy) initially expressed their interest in hosting the premier tournament but eventually, Chile was handed the hosting rights.

What was the format of the 1962 World Cup?

The format of the 1954 and 1958 World Cups was followed in this edition as well where 16 teams were divided into four groups. The top two teams from each group then qualified for the knock-out stage.

Who won the 1962 World Cup?

This edition of the World Cup will be remembered for notorious on-field violence that took place in several matches during the course of the tournament. The most infamous match was the group stage fixture between hosts Chile and Italy which was famously known as the Battle of Santiago.

The controversial match saw two players - Mario David and Giorgio Ferrini of Italy - being sent off and numerous players were injured after a scuffle on the pitch. The degree of violence was so much that even police had to enter the pitch and intervene at one point in time.

Even Pele, Brazil's star boy, was injured in their second game of the tournament and could not take part in the rest of the tournament.

Brazil eventually managed to reach the final against Czechoslovakia. They went on to win their second consecutive World Cup beating their opponents 2-0.

Which teams participated in the qualifying round?

The teams who took part in the qualifying round were - Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, France, Bulgaria, Finland, West Germany, Northern Ireland, Greece, Hungary, Netherlands, East Germany, Soviet Union, Turkey, Norway, England, Portugal, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Israel, Ethiopia, Italy, Czech Republic, Scotland, Republic of Ireland, Spain, Wales, Yugoslavia, Poland, Argentina, Ecuador, Uruguay, Bolivia, Colombia, Peru, Canada, USA, Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, Netherlands Antilles, Suriname.

The teams who eventually played in the World Cup were - Argentina, Brazil (Defending champions), Colombia, Chile (hosts), Uruguay, Czech Republic, England, Hungary, Mexico, Soviet Union, Spain, Switzerland, West Germany, Bulgaria, Yugoslavia and Italy.

Who were the top goalscorers?

Six players scored four goals each in the tournament and were the top goalscorers.

Player

Country

Goals

Flórián Albert

Hungary

4

Garrincha

Brazil

4

Valentin Ivanov

Soviet Union

4

Vava

Brazil

4

Dražan Jerković

Yugoslavia

4

Leonel Sánchez

Chile

4

The 22-man 1962 World Cup-winning Brazil squad

Player

Position

Club

Carlos José Castilho

Goalkeeper

Fluminense

Gilmar

Goalkeeper

Santos

Hilderaldo Bellini

Defender

Sao Paulo

Djalma Santos

Defender

Palmeiras

Nílton Santos

Defender

Botafogo

Zozimo

Defender

Bangu

Jair Marinho

Defender

Fluminense

Mauro Ramos (Captain)

Defender

Santos

Jurandir

Defender

Sao Paulo

Altair

Defender

Fluminense

Zito

Midfielder

Santos

Zequinha

Midfielder

Palmeiras

Mengalvio

Midfielder

Santos

Mário Zagallo

Forward

Botafogo

Pele

Forward

Santos

Garrincha

Forward

Botafogo

Jair Da Costa

Forward

Portuguesa

Amarildo

Forward

Botafogo

Vava

Forward

Vasco da Gama

Coutinho

Forward

Santros

Pepe

Forward

Santos