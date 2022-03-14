Who won the World Cup in 1958?

Pele made his debut in this edition of the World Cup...

The sixth edition of the World Cup - which is considered as the showpiece event of football -was held in the year 1958. 16 teams from three confederations - Europe, South America and NAFC (North, Central America and the Caribbean) took part in the competition.

Who were the hosts of the 1958 World Cup?

Sweden were selected as the host for the 1958 World Cup.

Four nations Argentina, Chile, Mexico, and Sweden expressed their interest in hosting the premier tournament but eventually, the Scandinavian nation was handed the hosting rights.

What was the format of the 1958 World Cup?

The format of the 1954 World Cup was followed in this edition as well where 16 teams were divided into four groups. The top two teams from each group then qualified for the knock-out stage.

Who won the 1958 World Cup?

This edition of the World Cup will be remembered for the arrival of a certain 17-year-old Pele in world football. The teenager announced himself to the world by scoring six goals in his debut competition including a brace in the final against Sweden. Brazil won the trophy for the first time in their history beating Sweden 5-2.

Which teams participated in the qualifying round?

The teams who took part in the qualifying round were - England, Republic of Ireland, Denmark, France, Belgium, Iceland, Hungary, Bulgaria, Norway, Czech Republic, Wales, East Germany, Austria, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Soviet Union, Poland, Finland, Yugoslavia, Romania, Greece, Northern Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Scotland, Spain, Switzerland, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Colombia, Mexico, Canada, USA, Costa Rica, Curacao, Guatemala, Indonesia, China, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, Cyprus, Sudan, Syria.

The teams who eventually played in the World Cup were - Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Czech Republic, England, France, Hungary, Mexico, Northern Ireland, Paraguay, Scotland, Sweden (hosts), Soviet Union, Wales, West Germany (reigning champions), Yugoslavia.

Who were the top goalscorers?

France's Just Fontaine scored the most number of goals in the tournament, 13. No player has ever scored more goals in a single edition of a World Cup than the French forward.

Player

Country

Goals

Just Fontaine

France

13

Pele

Brazil

6

Helmut Rahn

West Germany

6

Vava

Brazil

5

Peter McParland

Northern Ireland

5

The 22-man 1958 World Cup-winning Brazil squad

Player

Position

Club

Carlos José Castilho

Goalkeeper

Fluminense

Gilmar

Goalkeeper

Corinthians

Hilderaldo Bellini (captain)

Defender

Vasco da Gama

Djalma Santos

Defender

Portuguesa

Nílton Santos

Defender

Botafogo

De Sordi

Defender

Sao Paulo

Orlando

Defender

Vasco da Gama

Mauro Ramos

Defender

São Paulo

Dino Sani

Midfielder

Sao Paulo

Didi

Midfielder

Botafogo

Oreco

Midfielder

Corinthians

Zozimo

Midfielder

Bangu

Moacir

Midfielder

Flamengo

Zito

Midfielder

Santos

Mário Zagallo

Forward

Flamengo

Pele

Forward

Santos

Garrincha

Forward

Botafogo

Joel Antônio Martins

Forward

Flamengo

Mazzola

Forward

Palmeiras

Vava

Forward

Vasco da Gama

Dida

Forward

Flamengo

Pepe

Forward

Santos