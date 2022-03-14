Who won the World Cup in 1958?

The sixth edition of the World Cup - which is considered as the showpiece event of football -was held in the year 1958. 16 teams from three confederations - Europe, South America and NAFC (North, Central America and the Caribbean) took part in the competition.

Who were the hosts of the 1958 World Cup?

Sweden were selected as the host for the 1958 World Cup.

Four nations Argentina, Chile, Mexico, and Sweden expressed their interest in hosting the premier tournament but eventually, the Scandinavian nation was handed the hosting rights.

What was the format of the 1958 World Cup?

The format of the 1954 World Cup was followed in this edition as well where 16 teams were divided into four groups. The top two teams from each group then qualified for the knock-out stage.

Who won the 1958 World Cup?

This edition of the World Cup will be remembered for the arrival of a certain 17-year-old Pele in world football. The teenager announced himself to the world by scoring six goals in his debut competition including a brace in the final against Sweden. Brazil won the trophy for the first time in their history beating Sweden 5-2.

Getty Images

Which teams participated in the qualifying round?

The teams who took part in the qualifying round were - England, Republic of Ireland, Denmark, France, Belgium, Iceland, Hungary, Bulgaria, Norway, Czech Republic, Wales, East Germany, Austria, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Soviet Union, Poland, Finland, Yugoslavia, Romania, Greece, Northern Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Scotland, Spain, Switzerland, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Colombia, Mexico, Canada, USA, Costa Rica, Curacao, Guatemala, Indonesia, China, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, Cyprus, Sudan, Syria.

The teams who eventually played in the World Cup were - Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Czech Republic, England, France, Hungary, Mexico, Northern Ireland, Paraguay, Scotland, Sweden (hosts), Soviet Union, Wales, West Germany (reigning champions), Yugoslavia.

Who were the top goalscorers?

France's Just Fontaine scored the most number of goals in the tournament, 13. No player has ever scored more goals in a single edition of a World Cup than the French forward.

Article continues below

Getty Images

Player Country Goals Just Fontaine France 13 Pele Brazil 6 Helmut Rahn West Germany 6 Vava Brazil 5 Peter McParland Northern Ireland 5

The 22-man 1958 World Cup-winning Brazil squad