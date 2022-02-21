Who won the World Cup in 1938?
The third edition of the World Cup was held in the year 1938. This was the last edition of the World Cup before World War II which disrupted the continuity of the competition. The next edition was held after 12 years in 1950.
Who were the hosts of the 1938 World Cup?
France were selected as the 1938 World Cup.
37 teams entered the qualification round out of which 14 teams made it to the final competition. Reigning champions Italy had automatically qualified for this edition of the tournament while hosts France too were guaranteed a berth in the main competition. Before the main tournament kicked off, Austria withdrew from the World Cup which meant only 15 teams competed in the final round.
South American countries Uruguay and Argentina boycotted the World Cup as a mark of protest against the decision to hold a second consecutive World Cup in Europe. Spain, on the other hand, did not enter the qualification round due to the Spanish Civil War.
Who won the 1938 World Cup?
Italy won their second consecutive title beating Hungary 4-2 in the final.
Which teams participated in the qualifying round?
Other than defending champions Uruguay, the British nations too did not participate as they were on a self-imposed exile from FIFA. The teams who took part in the qualifying round were - Germany, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Irish Free State, Poland, Yugoslavia, Romania, Egypt, Switzerland, Portugal, Greece, Mandatory Palestine, Hungary, Greece, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Cuba, Costa Rica, Dutch Guiana, El Salvador, Colombia, Mexico, USA, Dutch East Indies, Japan.
The teams who eventually qualified were - Belgium, Brazil, Cuba, Czech Republic, Dutch East Indies, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Sweden and Switzerland.
What was the format of the 1938 World Cup?
The knockout format from the last World Cup was maintained in the 1938 edition. If a match was tied after ninety minutes, then thirty minutes of extra time was played. If the score was still tied after extra time, the match was replayed the next day.
Sweden received a bye into the quarter-finals since they were pitted against Austria, who withdrew, in the Round of 16.
The 22-man 1938 World Cup-winning Italy squad
Player
Position
Club
Carlo Ceresoli
Goalkeeper
Bologna
Guido Masetti
Goalkeeper
Roma
Aldo Olivieri
Goalkeeper
Lucchese
Alfredo Foni
Defender
Juventus
Eraldo Monzeglio
Defender
Roma
Pietro Rava
Defender
Juventus
Michele Andreolo
Midfielder
Bologna
Bruno Chizzo
Midfielder
Triestina
Aldo Donati
Midfielder
Roma
Mario Genta
Midfielder
Genoa
Ugo Locatelli
Midfielder
Inter Milan
Giuseppe Meazza (C)
Midfielder
Inter Milan
Renato Olmi
Midfielder
Inter Milan
Mario Perazzolo
Midfielder
Genoa
Pietro Serantoni
Midfielder
Roma
Sergio Bertoni
Striker
Pisa
Amedeo Biavati
Striker
Bologna
Gino Colaussi
Striker
Triestina
Giovanni Ferrari
Striker
Inter Milan
Pietro Ferraris
Striker
Inter Milan
Piero Pasinati
Striker
Triestina
Silvio Piola
Striker
Lazio