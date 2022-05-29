Who won the Word Cup in 1982?
The 12th edition of the World Cup, football's greatest tournament, was held in the year 1982. It was for the first time that 24 teams were participating in the competition.
Who were the hosts of the 1982 FIFA World Cup?
Spain were selected as the host for the 1982 World Cup on July 6, 1966. It was the first time Spain were handed hosting rights for the World Cup.
Which teams participated in the 1982 World Cup?
24 teams participated in the final round of the World Cup. Algeria, Cameroon, Honduras, Kuwait, and New Zealand made their debuts on the world stage. However, there were a few prominent teams that missed out like the Netherlands, Mexico, and Sweden. 14 slots were available for UEFA, four for CONMEBOL, two each for CAF and CONCACAF, and one for AFC and OFC.
The teams who eventually played in the World Cup were - Argentina, West Germany, Brazil, Algeria, Cameroon, Honduras, Kuwait, New Zealand, El Salvador, Chile, Peru, Austria, Belgium, Czechoslovakia, England, France, Hungary, Italy, Northern Ireland, Poland, Scotland, Soviet Union, Spain, and Yugoslavia.
What was the format of the 1982 FIFA World Cup?
24 teams were divided into six groups equally in the first round and the top two teams would qualify for the second round where 12 teams were further equally divided into four groups. From the second round, the top teams from each group would qualify for the semifinals. This was the last World Cup where this two-tier group stage system was followed.
Who won the 1982 FIFA World Cup?
Italy won the 1982 World Cup. This was their third victory but first since 1938. They defeated West Germany 3-1 in the final which was held at the Santiago Bernabeu in Spain. However, the Azzurri could not win a single group game and barely managed to progress to the second round. They scored just 12 goals in the tournament in seven matches which set a new low for a World Cup-winning team. Meanwhile, Italy's 40-year-old captain-goalkeeper Dino Zoff became the oldest player to win the World Cup.
Who were the top goalscorers at the 1982 FIFA World Cup?
Italy's Paolo Rossi won the Golden Boot after scoring six goals in the tournament.
Player
Country
Goals
Paolo Rossi
Italy
6
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
West Germany
5
Zico
Brazil
4
Zbigniew Boniek
Poland
4
The 22-man 1982 FIFA World Cup-winning Italy Squad
Player
Position
Club
Dino Zoff
Goalkeeper
Juventus
Ivano Bordon
Goalkeeper
Inter Milan
Giovanni Galli
Goalkeeper
Fiorentina
Franco Baresi
Defender
AC Milan
Giuseppe Bergomi
Defender
Inter Milan
Antonio Cabrini
Defender
Juventus
Fuvio Collovati
Defender
AC Milan
Claudio Gentile
Defender
Juventus
Gaetano Scirea
Defender
Juventus
Pietro Vierchowod
Midfielder
Fiorentina
Giancarlo Antognoni
Midfielder
Fiorentina
Giuseppe Dossena
Midfielder
Torino
Giampiero Marini
Midfielder
Inter Milan
Gabriele Oriali
Midfielder
Inter Milan
Marco Tardelli
Midfielder
Juventus
Franco Causio
Midfielder
Udinese
Bruno Conti
Midfielder
Roma
Daniele Massaro
Forward
Fiorentina
Alessandro Altobelli
Forward
Inter Milan
Francesco Graziani
Forward
Fiorentina
Paolo Rossi
Forward
Juventus
Franco Selvaggi
Forward
Cagliari