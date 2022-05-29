Who won the Word Cup in 1982?

Soham Mukherjee
Italy 1982 World Cup
World Cup

Paolo Rossi had an incredible World Cup...

The 12th edition of the World Cup, football's greatest tournament, was held in the year 1982. It was for the first time that 24 teams were participating in the competition.

Who were the hosts of the 1982 FIFA World Cup?

Spain were selected as the host for the 1982 World Cup on July 6, 1966. It was the first time Spain were handed hosting rights for the World Cup.

Which teams participated in the 1982 World Cup?

24 teams participated in the final round of the World Cup. Algeria, Cameroon, Honduras, Kuwait, and New Zealand made their debuts on the world stage. However, there were a few prominent teams that missed out like the Netherlands, Mexico, and Sweden. 14 slots were available for UEFA, four for CONMEBOL, two each for CAF and CONCACAF, and one for AFC and OFC.

The teams who eventually played in the World Cup were - Argentina, West Germany, Brazil, Algeria, Cameroon, Honduras, Kuwait, New Zealand, El Salvador, Chile, Peru, Austria, Belgium, Czechoslovakia, England, France, Hungary, Italy, Northern Ireland, Poland, Scotland, Soviet Union, Spain, and Yugoslavia.

What was the format of the 1982 FIFA World Cup?

24 teams were divided into six groups equally in the first round and the top two teams would qualify for the second round where 12 teams were further equally divided into four groups. From the second round, the top teams from each group would qualify for the semifinals. This was the last World Cup where this two-tier group stage system was followed.

Who won the 1982 FIFA World Cup?

Italy won the 1982 World Cup. This was their third victory but first since 1938. They defeated West Germany 3-1 in the final which was held at the Santiago Bernabeu in Spain. However, the Azzurri could not win a single group game and barely managed to progress to the second round. They scored just 12 goals in the tournament in seven matches which set a new low for a World Cup-winning team. Meanwhile, Italy's 40-year-old captain-goalkeeper Dino Zoff became the oldest player to win the World Cup.

Who were the top goalscorers at the 1982 FIFA World Cup?

Italy's Paolo Rossi won the Golden Boot after scoring six goals in the tournament.

Player

Country

Goals

Paolo Rossi

Italy

6

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

West Germany

5

Zico

Brazil

4

Zbigniew Boniek

Poland

4

The 22-man 1982 FIFA World Cup-winning Italy Squad

Player

Position

Club

Dino Zoff

Goalkeeper

Juventus

Ivano Bordon

Goalkeeper

Inter Milan

Giovanni Galli

Goalkeeper

Fiorentina

Franco Baresi

Defender

AC Milan

Giuseppe Bergomi

Defender

Inter Milan

Antonio Cabrini

Defender

Juventus

Fuvio Collovati

Defender

AC Milan

Claudio Gentile

Defender

Juventus

Gaetano Scirea

Defender

Juventus

Pietro Vierchowod

Midfielder

Fiorentina

Giancarlo Antognoni

Midfielder

Fiorentina

Giuseppe Dossena

Midfielder

Torino

Giampiero Marini

Midfielder

Inter Milan

Gabriele Oriali

Midfielder

Inter Milan

Marco Tardelli

Midfielder

Juventus

Franco Causio

Midfielder

Udinese

Bruno Conti

Midfielder

Roma

Daniele Massaro

Forward

Fiorentina

Alessandro Altobelli

Forward

Inter Milan

Francesco Graziani

Forward

Fiorentina

Paolo Rossi

Forward

Juventus

Franco Selvaggi

Forward

Cagliari