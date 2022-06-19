Who won the FIFA World Cup in 1990?

Italy hosted the World Cup for the first time since 1934...

The 14th edition of the World Cup, football's greatest tournament, was held in the year 1990. It was for the third time that 24 teams were participating in the competition.

Who were the hosts of the 1990 FIFA World Cup?

Italy were selected as the host for the 1990 World Cup. It was the second time Italy became the World Cup host after hosting the 1934 edition.

Which teams participated in the 1990 World Cup?

Italy and Argentina directly qualified for the World Cup by being the hosts and the defending champions respectively. A total of 116 teams across the world participated in the qualification stage. Mexico and Chile were disqualified from the qualifying process. While Mexico were guilty of fielding an overage player in a youth tournament, Chilean international Roberto Rojas was found faking an injury from a firework thrown from the stands during their qualifying game against Brazil which caused the match to be abandoned. 14 slots were available for UEFA, 2.5 for CONMEBOL, two each for CAF, CONCACAF and AFC and 0.5 for OFC.

The teams who eventually played in the World Cup were - South Korea, UAE (AFC), Egypt, Cameroon (CAF), Costa Rica, USA (CONCACAF), Argentina (defending champions), Brazil, Colombia, Uruguay (CONMEBOL), Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, England, Italy (hosts), Netherlands, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Scotland, Soviet Union, Spain, Sweden, West Germany, Yugoslavia.

What was the format of the 1990 FIFA World Cup?

The format of the 1986 World Cup was followed in this edition where 24 teams were divided into six groups equally. Two teams from each group qualified for the knockout stages along with the four best third-placed teams.

Who won the 1990 FIFA World Cup?

In a repeat of the 1986 World Cup, West Germany took on Argentina in the final of 1990 and this time they managed to get their revenge beating Diego Maradona's side 1-0. Andreas Brehme scored the only goal of the match in the 85th minute from the penalty spot.

It is considered one of the lowest-scoring World Cups where only 115 goals were scored at a rate of 2.21 goals per match.

Finalists Argentine managed to score only five goals in the entire tournament. They had finished third in their group behind Cameroon and Romania and advanced through the quarterfinal and semifinal via penalty shootout beating Yugoslavia and Italy respectively.

Cameroon were the surprise package of the tournament who became the first African team to reach the World Cup quarterfinals under the leadership of their legend Roger Milla who had come out of retirement ahead of the competition. They had topped their group and had defeated Argentina in their very first match of the group stage.

Article continues below

Who were the top goalscorers at the 1990 FIFA World Cup?

Italy's Salvatore Schillaci won the Golden Boot after scoring six goals in the tournament.

Player Country Goals Salvatore Schillaci Italy 6 Tomáš Skuhravý Czech Republic 5 Roger Milla Cameroon 4 Gary Lineker England 4 Michel Spain 4 Lothar Matthaus West Germany 4

The 22-man 1990 FIFA World Cup-winning West Germany Squad