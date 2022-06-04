It was a Diego Maradona show all through...

The 13th edition of the World Cup, football's greatest tournament, was held in the year 1986. It was for the second time that 24 teams were participating in the competition.

Who were the hosts of the 1986 FIFA World Cup?

Mexico were selected as the hosts for the 1986 World Cup. It was the second time Mexico became World Cup hosts after hosting the 1970 edition.

Which teams participated in the 1986 World Cup?

Mexico and Italy directly qualified for the World Cup by being the hosts and the defending champions respectively. Canada, Denmark and Iraq made their World Cup debuts in this edition. 13.5 slots were available for UEFA, four for CONMEBOL, two each for CAF, CONCACAF and AFC and 0.5 for OFC.

The teams who eventually played in the World Cup were - Iraq, South Korea, Algeria, Morocco, Canada, Mexico (hosts), Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, England, France, Hungary, Italy, Northern Ireland, Poland, Portugal, Scotland, Soviet Union, Spain, West Germany.

What was the format of the 1986 FIFA World Cup?

A new format was introduced in this World Cup where 24 teams were divided into six groups equally. Two teams from each group qualified for the knockout stages along with the four best third-placed teams.

Who won the 1986 FIFA World Cup?

Argentina won the 1986 World Cup. This was their second victory after 1978. They defeated West Germany 3-2 in the final which was held at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. Argentina topped the group with two wins and a draw. In the knockout stage, they beat Uruguay 1-0 in the Round of 16, England 2-1 in the quarterfinal and Belgium 2-0 in the semis.

The quarterfinal clash between England and Argentina is immortalised due to Diego Maradona's brace. The first goal or the 'Hand of God', as it is famously known, stoked controversy as the Argentine used his hand to push the ball into the net. The second goal, though, was voted as 'Goal of Century' in 2022 as Maradona scored after dribbling past five English players. He took a solo run of nearly 60 yards before scoring the goal. It is widely considered as the greatest solo goal of all time.

Who were the top goalscorers at the 1986 FIFA World Cup?

England's Gary Lineker won the Golden Boot after scoring six goals in the tournament.

Player Country Goals Gary Lineker England 6 Diego Maradona Argentina 5 Careca Brazil 5 Emilio Butragueño Spain 5

The 22-man 1986 FIFA World Cup-winning Argentina Squad