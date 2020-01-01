Who will win 2019 PFA Player of the Year? Favourites, outsiders, underdogs & latest odds

Virgil van Dijk lifted the individual Premier League award last season and another Liverpool player could scoop it this time around

have dominated the PFA Player of the Year award in recent seasons and could be in line to make it three in a row this time around.

Virgil van Dijk is the current holder after becoming the first defender in almost 15 years to claim the award, whilst Mohamed Salah won it in the 2017-18 campaign after scoring 32 goals.

Goal takes a look at the favourites to win the coveted individual award, as well as the underdogs and the outsiders.

More teams

Who is favourite to win the 2019 PFA Player of the Year award?

Jordan Henderson is favourite to win PFA Player of the Year at odds of 11/8, with the Liverpool captain having been the midfield driving force for his side this season.

Although not the flashiest of players, the midfielder represents a vital cog in the Liverpool machine that is marching towards a maiden Premier League title in some style.

One of Liverpool’s fearsome front three, Sadio Mane is 3/1 to claim the award for the first time after scoring 11 goals and adding a further six assists as of the start of February.

The attacker has contributed a host of significant goals this season including winners against and , as well as winning an injury-time penalty against Leicester in October.

No player since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2008 has retained the award but Van Dijk is 6/1 to do exactly that and join a select club of players to have lifted it twice.

The Reds have kept 11 clean sheets with him at the back heading into the winter break, two more than any other team have managed, with seven of those coming in a row across December and January to affirm Van Dijk’s status as the best centre-back in the league.

Also at 6/1 is Kevin De Bruyne. Since his debut in September 2015, no one in the Premier League has recorded more assists than the 60 the playmaker has managed as of February 7 and Thierry Henry’s record of 20 in a single season looks to be in jeopardy.

2019 PFA Player of the Year Underdogs

Salah is priced at 8/1 to win PFA Player of the Year thanks to another stellar season in front of goal for the Egyptian.

Next in the betting is Trent Alexander-Arnold at 12/1, who came 19th in Ballon d’Or voting in December and has double figures for assists this season.

Aged only 21, the right-back has been an ever-present for Liverpool this season and has also contributed two goals to cement his place as one of the best attacking full-backs in the world.

Roberto Firmino re-entered the running after a three-assist performance against Southampton in February but is out at 33/1, with his primary statistics rarely telling the full story of his ability in this Liverpool team.

Enjoying yet another age-defying is Jamie Vardy, who leads the Golden Boot race with 17 goals heading into the winter break and is also 33/1 as the Foxes look to qualify for the this season.

2019 PFA Player of the Year Outsiders

Sergio Aguero looks set to hit the 20-goal mark for the sixth Premier League season in a row but is out at 40/1 with City seemingly out of the title picture.

Article continues below

His team-mate Raheem Sterling has hit double figures in goals for the third campaign in a row but has struggled for consistency and can be backed at 50/1.

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho is 66/1 to emulate N’Golo Kante by winning the award from a defensive midfield role, whilst Alisson is available at 100/1 after keeping nine clean sheets heading into the winter break despite missing a host of fixtures through injury and suspension.

Previous PFA Player of the Year winners

Van Dijk is the most recent PFA Player of the Year award winner, making it three in the last six years that the winner has played for Liverpool.