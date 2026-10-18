Who will be the victim? Substitutes' uprising leaves Mourinho facing tough decisions against Sevilla

Real Madrid host Sevilla this evening, Sunday, with changes expected in the starting line-up after the substitutes' uprising against Roma. The performance and the image the side wants to project should shift too, following a precious Champions League win that restored morale thanks to a brave comeback.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", Real Madrid play their first match without Vinicius Junior, suspended for four matches. Nobody is quite sure which attacking plan Jose Mourinho will turn to without one of the club's biggest stars, a player who kept his place in the starting line-up despite a dip in his level in recent times.

Nobody saw this coming before the trip to Italy, but one attacking option is now gathering momentum. Endrick produced an exceptional display, tearing into Gasperini's defence and prompting the coach to think seriously about moving him back to the right wing.

Kylian Mbappe, by contrast, will remain outside any change and continue in the centre-forward role. Diomande keeps his place on the left flank, where he too inflicted heavy damage on the opposition last Tuesday.

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Such a change could push Jude Bellingham into a deeper role. It would be an almost complete departure from the attacking trio the Portuguese coach has leaned on most throughout the season.

Other options are also on Mourinho's mind. Arda Guler came on in the second half against Roma and proved that leaving him on the bench wastes his potential.

The Turkish player could push into a more advanced attacking position to cover Vinicius's absence, or sit alongside Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde in midfield.

Doubts over the line-up grew after that night in Rome. Mourinho confirmed in yesterday's press conference that the players who featured in the second half deserve a chance in the starting eleven, pointing out that Espi, who also scored a goal, deserves to play, while at the same time stressing that the first-half players deserve the same opportunity, naming Diomande and Mbappe among them.

Then there's the midfield pivot. Mourinho could leave out one of the holding players, with Tchouameni more likely to make way than Valverde, to inject the fluidity the team has lacked in recent times.

Bellingham himself or Arda Guler could help in that area, if the coach decides to change the entire attacking trio with the exception of Kylian Mbappe.

At the back, Dean Huijsen could return to the line-up after serving his one-match suspension.

Whatever Mourinho's choices, Real Madrid cannot afford another slip-up. The next round brings the Clasico against Barcelona at the Camp Nou, and the Royal side go into that eagerly awaited fixture already trailing in the points race.

Real Madrid are fighting for the Spanish league title. Justifying a race this difficult so early in the season, specifically during October, will not be easy.



