Ahmed Jahouh to Seriton Fernandes - Who is the most aggressive player in the ISL?
The Indian Super League (ISL) has witnessed high intensity games, some with more drama than others. More than just a few games have seen quite a few heated performances in the history of the competition.
In a crucial game, it is likely that temperatures get flarred up with tackles and fouls flying in from all directions, may it be in a sense of desperation or tactically taking one for the team. It is not always a fair challenge but that is not surprising to expect in a contact sport such as football.
There is one name that particularly stands out for doing the 'dirty job'. From his initial three years with FC Goa to joining Mumbai City last season, Ahmed Jahouh has consistenly drawn the most number of tackles to his name for each of the last four seasons.
It is no surprise hence that Jahouh leads the overall tackles' chart, followed by former team-mate at both his previous teams in India - Lenny Rodrigues.
Sehnaj Singh is in at #20 among those to have committed to at least 200 tackles.
PLAYER
MATCHES
TACKLES
Ahmed Jahouh
76
586
Lenny Rodrigues
106
345
Souvik Chakrabarti
88
333
Raphael Augusto
71
323
Rowllin Borges
83
317
Memo Moura
83
311
Lucian Goian
70
308
Seriton Fernandes
78
304
Adil Khan
68
297
Pritam Kotal
97
273
Rahul Bheke
92
252
Sandesh Jhingan
98
246
Harmanjot Khabra
102
243
Narayan Das
107
234
Jerry Lalrinzuala
76
227
Aitor Monroy
37
225
Subhasish Bose
72
224
Seiminlen Doungel
79
209
Reagan Singh
87
204
Sehnaj Singh
64
203
Tackles are synonymous with fouls and this department is also led by none other than Jahouh while Seriton caps up the hundred club. With the fewest games played among these players, is Robin Singh at second. Jeje Lalpekhlua and Sunil Chhetri are not far behind, with Sehnaj in the top five.
PLAYERS
MATCHES
FOULS
Ahmed Jahouh
76
188
Robin Singh
59
144
Jeje Lalpekhlua
76
141
Sunil Chhetri
94
132
Sehnaj Singh
64
124
Souvik Chakrabarti
88
123
Seiminlen Doungel
79
120
Rowllin Borges
83
120
Sandesh Jhingan
98
118
Harmanjot Khabra
102
117
Raphael Augusto
71
113
Subhasish Bose
72
108
Memo Moura
83
105
Pratik Choudhari
60
104
Edu Bedia
71
104
Iain Hume
69
102
Seriton Fernandes
78
102