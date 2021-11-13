Ahmed Jahouh to Seriton Fernandes - Who is the most aggressive player in the ISL?

The Indian Super League (ISL) has witnessed high intensity games, some with more drama than others. More than just a few games have seen quite a few heated performances in the history of the competition.

In a crucial game, it is likely that temperatures get flarred up with tackles and fouls flying in from all directions, may it be in a sense of desperation or tactically taking one for the team. It is not always a fair challenge but that is not surprising to expect in a contact sport such as football.

There is one name that particularly stands out for doing the 'dirty job'. From his initial three years with FC Goa to joining Mumbai City last season, Ahmed Jahouh has consistenly drawn the most number of tackles to his name for each of the last four seasons.

It is no surprise hence that Jahouh leads the overall tackles' chart, followed by former team-mate at both his previous teams in India - Lenny Rodrigues.

Sehnaj Singh is in at #20 among those to have committed to at least 200 tackles.

PLAYER MATCHES TACKLES Ahmed Jahouh 76 586 Lenny Rodrigues 106 345 Souvik Chakrabarti 88 333 Raphael Augusto 71 323 Rowllin Borges 83 317 Memo Moura 83 311 Lucian Goian 70 308 Seriton Fernandes 78 304 Adil Khan 68 297 Pritam Kotal 97 273 Rahul Bheke 92 252 Sandesh Jhingan 98 246 Harmanjot Khabra 102 243 Narayan Das 107 234 Jerry Lalrinzuala 76 227 Aitor Monroy 37 225 Subhasish Bose 72 224 Seiminlen Doungel 79 209 Reagan Singh 87 204 Sehnaj Singh 64 203

Tackles are synonymous with fouls and this department is also led by none other than Jahouh while Seriton caps up the hundred club. With the fewest games played among these players, is Robin Singh at second. Jeje Lalpekhlua and Sunil Chhetri are not far behind, with Sehnaj in the top five.

PLAYERS MATCHES FOULS Ahmed Jahouh 76 188 Robin Singh 59 144 Jeje Lalpekhlua 76 141 Sunil Chhetri 94 132 Sehnaj Singh 64 124 Souvik Chakrabarti 88 123 Seiminlen Doungel 79 120 Rowllin Borges 83 120 Sandesh Jhingan 98 118 Harmanjot Khabra 102 117 Raphael Augusto 71 113 Subhasish Bose 72 108 Memo Moura 83 105 Pratik Choudhari 60 104 Edu Bedia 71 104 Iain Hume 69 102 Seriton Fernandes 78 102