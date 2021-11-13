Ahmed Jahouh to Seriton Fernandes - Who is the most aggressive player in the ISL?

Anselm Noronha
Nov 13, 2021 04:49+00:00
ISL

The Moroccan midfielder has a significant contribution of tackles and fouls at both FC Goa and Mumbai City...

The Indian Super League (ISL) has witnessed high intensity games, some with more drama than others. More than just a few games have seen quite a few heated performances in the history of the competition.

In a crucial game, it is likely that temperatures get flarred up with tackles and fouls flying in from all directions, may it be in a sense of desperation or tactically taking one for the team. It is not always a fair challenge but that is not surprising to expect in a contact sport such as football.

Ahmed Jahouh FC Goa ATK ISL 5 02142019

There is one name that particularly stands out for doing the 'dirty job'. From his initial three years with FC Goa to joining Mumbai City last season, Ahmed Jahouh has consistenly drawn the most number of tackles to his name for each of the last four seasons.

It is no surprise hence that Jahouh leads the overall tackles' chart, followed by former team-mate at both his previous teams in India - Lenny Rodrigues.

Sehnaj Singh is in at #20 among those to have committed to at least 200 tackles.

PLAYER

MATCHES

TACKLES

Ahmed Jahouh

76

586

Lenny Rodrigues

106

345

Souvik Chakrabarti

88

333

Raphael Augusto

71

323

Rowllin Borges

83

317

Memo Moura

83

311

Lucian Goian

70

308

Seriton Fernandes

78

304

Adil Khan

68

297

Pritam Kotal

97

273

Rahul Bheke

92

252

Sandesh Jhingan

98

246

Harmanjot Khabra

102

243

Narayan Das

107

234

Jerry Lalrinzuala

76

227

Aitor Monroy

37

225

Subhasish Bose

72

224

Seiminlen Doungel

79

209

Reagan Singh

87

204

Sehnaj Singh

64

203

Tackles are synonymous with fouls and this department is also led by none other than Jahouh while Seriton caps up the hundred club. With the fewest games played among these players, is Robin Singh at second. Jeje Lalpekhlua and Sunil Chhetri are not far behind, with Sehnaj in the top five.

PLAYERS

MATCHES

FOULS

Ahmed Jahouh

76

188

Robin Singh

59

144

Jeje Lalpekhlua

76

141

Sunil Chhetri

94

132

Sehnaj Singh

64

124

Souvik Chakrabarti

88

123

Seiminlen Doungel

79

120

Rowllin Borges

83

120

Sandesh Jhingan

98

118

Harmanjot Khabra

102

117

Raphael Augusto

71

113

Subhasish Bose

72

108

Memo Moura

83

105

Pratik Choudhari

60

104

Edu Bedia

71

104

Iain Hume

69

102

Seriton Fernandes

78

102

