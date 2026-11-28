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Paderborn ran riot in the Bundesliga this afternoon, putting eight past Schalke 04. The newly promoted side won 8-1 to continue their excellent start to the season and climb to ninth place. They left the team from Gelsenkirchen in third-bottom, deepening a crisis that makes another relegation look increasingly possible.

The hosts scored as many league goals in one afternoon as they had managed up to that point (8). Their star had Italian roots. Born in Pforzheim, Germany, he has a name that points unmistakably to his Italian heritage. Stefano Marino scored a hat-trick past Lorius Karius, the Schalke goalkeeper, in an afternoon he will remember for a long time.

This may be more than a one-off exploit. It could mark the start of a career with more surprises to come. Born in 2004, aged 22 and holding both Italian and German citizenship, Marino has already scored six goals in 13 games across the Bundesliga and cup in his first season of senior football in Germany. He has also been selected at youth international level but, unfortunately for Italy, only Germany's youth teams have noticed him so far. In September 2023, he received his first call-up to Germany's Under-20 side. Could this be another Tresoldi case?

At 186cm, Marino is physically strong and has an excellent eye for goal. He started at Karlsruher before gaining experience on loan at Astoria Walldorf, where he scored eight goals. Hannover then took a chance on him but played him only in their second team, before Paderborn came in. They have a reputation for finding young talent.

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First came a move to Paderborn, then the step up to the Zweite Bundesliga, where he was crucial to their promotion to the top flight with seven goals last season. Now, at an even higher level and with more space to exploit, Stefano is surprising everyone. Signed for just €150,000, his value has already soared and will rise further after this hat-trick against a goalkeeper who has played in a Champions League final.

A traditional number nine, Marino still has plenty of room to develop. His game is very powerful. He attacks space well from deep, exploits high defensive lines and forces opposing defences to drop back. He is quick to burst into space and moves well in the box.

He still needs to improve technically, particularly when shielding the ball and with the quality of his first touch. But he has an excellent foundation. Given the difficulties in that position for Klopp's team, perhaps he could receive a call-up to Germany's senior national team in the coming months.