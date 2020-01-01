Who is Love Island star and ex-Sheffield Utd footballer Mike Boateng?

The Manchester-based police offer and now current Love Island contestant has had a previous life as a footballer – so which clubs did he play for?

If you've been watching Love Island this season, chances are you've noticed contestant Mike Boateng, who has emerged as an early favourite in the reality show owing to his budding romance with Leanne.

In one of his first conversations with Leanne, he mentioned his previous career as a footballer – but who did he play for, and what sort of success did he have?

Goal takes a look.

Who is Mike Boateng?

Boateng currently works as a police officer, but previously played for a handful of clubs across the English football pyramid.

He had a stint at from non-league side Handsworth FC, where he was team-mates with a certain Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

"I have a few footballer friends from my football days," the 25-year-old revealed during his pre-show interview. "Dominic Calvert-Lewin played with me at Sheffield United."

Originally from London, Boateng – a former midfielder – joined the Blades academy back in 2013 when the side were still in League One.

It was there that he shared a training pitch with current ace Calvert-Lewin, who also came up through the Sheffield United youth ranks.

While Calvert-Lewin has gone on to successfully make the grade at Goodison Park, however, such fortunes didn't befall Boateng, and he was soon loaned out to West Yorkshire outfit AFC Emley with a view to gain some senior experience.

His-then Sheffield United Academy boss Nick Cox said to the club's official website about the loan move: "This is a good move for Michael, Sheffield United and Emley, who we have worked closely with in recent months.

"As a third-year scholar Michael is unfortunately too old to play for our youth-team and with competition for games with our Under-21s high, this provides the lad with a chance to get out and hopefully play football regularly."

After returning to the Blades, however, he failed to cement a spot in the first-team and was eventually released by the club in 2014.

Now working in Manchester with the police force, he featured for -based side Eagley Football Club in more recent years, who currently play in West Lancashire Divison One.

The club even sent Boateng a good-luck message on Twitter, writing: "Good luck Mike hope you do well".

Well who’d of thought it! Our very own Eagle Mike Boeteng competes in this years @LoveIsland Good luck Mike hope you do well 👍 pic.twitter.com/KNsLQEX9ue — Eagley Football Club (@Eagley_Football) January 10, 2020

Who is Luke Trotman?

Boateng isn't the only ex-sportsman on the series.

The series have teased the introduction of Luke Trotman, who is currently a semi-professional footballer for Darlington but currently sidelined with an Achilles tendon injury for the remainder of the season.

Trotman, a defender, will then spend a large majority of his rehab on the series, with the full blessing of the club.

Darlington stated on their official website: "We would like to wish Luke the best of luck in his adventure.

"The possibility of Luke appearing on Love Island was discussed by Luke and club representatives, and he is doing rehab on the island under physio instruction. He has also had gym access and a programme to continue rehab."

Darlington currently play in the National League North and are hopeful of winning promotion.

Trotman began his career at Luton Town, having joined the side's academy team at eight years old and made his full debut at 16 against Cambridge in the 2013-14 FA Trophy.

A bad leg break picked up during that time led him to move from Luton to non-league side St Neots Town.

While there, he also enrolled in Loughborough University where he also studied banking, finance and management.

He joined Nuneaton while still at university, and signed for his current side Darlington in November 2017.