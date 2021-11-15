Who is Gokulam Kerala star Manisha Kalyan? - Five things you should know about the teenager

One of the brightest stars in the Indian women's football team is 19-year-old Manisha Kalyan who made her international debut at the age of just 17 back in 2019 in a friendly game in Hong Kong.

Even before making her national team debut, the youngster had signed for Gokulam Kerala FC and played in the 2018-19 season of the Indian Women's League (IWL) where she scored two goals. In the following season, she tasted success for the first time as Gokulam lifted their maiden IWL title.

In 2021, she became the first-ever Indian player to score in a top-flight Asian competition as she found the back of the net for Gokulam Kerala FC in a 2021 AFC Women's Asian Championship, against Uzbekistan's FC Bunyodkar.

Let us find out more about the youngster below.

Who is Gokulam Kerala star Manisha Kalyan?

Born in Hoshiarpur, Punjab

The 19-year Indian attacking midfielder was born in Mugowal district in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on November 27, 2001. Her father was the sole bread earner of the family who ran a small cosmetic shop in the village. She was into athletics initially, at least till she was 13 years old.

The Turning Point

Manisha Kalyan developed an interest in the sport after watching boys her age play the sport and specifically after the intervention of her school coach Brahm. In an interview with GOAL, Kalyan revealed about switching sports as a youngster. "I have been playing football since 13. In school, I started out with athletics but one day, my coach Brahmji-sir asked me to try my hand at football. I enjoyed the teamwork involved in the sport, and fell in love instantly," she told AIFF in an interview.

Age-group national teams and International debut at 17

Manisha, who was brought into the India U17 and U19 teams swiftly, made an impression at the age group tournaments.

The 2019 AFC U19 Women's Championship qualifiers was a turning point for her. She put in impressive performances, scoring a hat-trick in India's 18-0 win over Pakistan before playing a key role in India's impressive 1-0 win over Thailand.

Soon, Manisha Kalyan made her national team debut against Hong Kong in January 2019 at the age of 17. She was a part of the Indian side at the 2019 SAFF Championship which was held in Nepal in March. Kalyan was the youngest member of the squad and scored one goal in the competition.

AIFF Emerging Player of the Year in 2021

While the youngster is the first and only Indian player in history to score a goal at the AFC Women's Club Championship, Manisha Kalyan has also won AIFF honours. She was named the Emerging Player of the Year by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in 2020-21.

Article continues below

Admires Lionel Messi

The India forward had revealed to GOAL that she loves watching Lionel Messi and seeks inspiration from the Argentine to score goals on a regular basis. She has also revealed in the past that she idolises veteran Indian women's team striker Bala Devi.





