Who gave Musiala the nickname 'Bambi' with Germany? Gnabry explains while defending Sane from critics

One highly-rated Bayern Munich forward is earning plenty of praise at Euro 2020, but another is seeing his value called into question

Serge Gnabry has sought to explain why Jamal Musiala is now known as 'Bambi' in the Germany squad, with the Bayern Munich forward also seeking to defend club colleague Leroy Sane from the criticism that has come his way.

Joachim Low has pieced together a squad for Euro 2020 duty that blends youth and experience, with there no magic formula to be found for making that mix work on a star-studded international stage.

Musiala did, however, catch the eye when helping Die Mannschaft to a dramatic 2-2 draw with Hungary and a place in the last 16, with the 18-year-old Bayern starlet endearing himself to impressed team-mates and a demanding fan base.

What has been said?

Talking up Musiala's qualities ahead of a meeting with England on Tuesday, Gnabry has also shed light on why the wiry youngster has picked up a new nickname, telling reporters: "Leroy gave him the nickname Bambi. He's a sweet little boy, quite a pleasant guy.

"His footballing qualities are exceptional. As you saw against Hungary, he can help the team extremely. I am completely convinced of him. His time will come, it is just a case of when."

What about Sane?

While Musiala, who snubbed England when pledging international allegiance to Germany, is catching the eye, Bayern team-mate Sane has seen his value called into question on the back of a forgettable showing against Hungary.

Gnabry remains convinced that the 25-year-old winger will come good, saying: "With the talent and playing strength he has, he will always be successful.

"Things haven't gone so well yet. But when he gets his chance, he has to take it.

"I don't notice anything in his game. Against Hungary, he showed a good game, worked defensively. He can build on that."

He added on the jeers that were directed at Sane in Munich: "We never need whistles. I can't understand why people whistle."

Is Muller ready?

Another member of Germany's strong Bayern contingent is vastly-experienced forward Thomas Muller.

The World Cup winner was brought back from the international wilderness to figure at Euro 2020, but he has been nursing a slight knee injury of late.

Asked if he will be ready for a crunch clash with old adversaries England at Wembley, Muller said: "If I had problems, I wouldn't have trained today.

"The injury is not hindering me. I am experienced enough to deal with it. I am convinced that it will not be a problem for Tuesday."

Article continues below

The 31-year-old went on to say of his search for a first goal at another major tournament: "I'd love to score my first European Championship goal, but the important thing is that we progress.

"If my position is then less scorer-heavy, I can sleep easy with that. I'll do what's required to win."

Further reading