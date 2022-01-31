Who are the World Cup golden boot winners?

The FIFA World Cup Golden Boot award is one of the most coveted individual awards in world football. Although since 1930, the top goalscorers were ranked, the award was instituted only in 1982. It was known as the Golden Shoe award back then. In 2010 it was rechristened to 'Golden Boot'.

Some big names have won this award like Ronaldo Nazario, Eusebio, Miroslav Klose to name a few. However, none of the aforementioned names could break the record of most goals in a single edition set by Just Fontaine (13) in 1958. Hungary's Sandor Kocsis comes close with 11 goals to his name in 1954.

In 1994, the tie-breaker rule came into force. If there is more than one player with the same number of goals then the person with more assists gets the award. If the tie could still be not broken then the number of minutes played is taken into account. The player with the least game time wins the award. Let us now take a look at the top goalscorers of each edition in World Cup history.

Year Top goalscorer Goals Assists Minutes Played 1930 Guillermo Stabile (Argentina) 8 0 360 1934 Oldrich Nejedly (Czechoslovakia) 5 0 390 1938 Leonidas (Brazil) 7 0 420 1950 Ademir (Brazil) 8 0 540 1954 Sandor Kocsis (Hungary) 11 0 480 1958 Just Fontaine (France) 13 0 540 1962 Florian Albert (Hungary) Valentin Ivanov (Soviet Union) Garrincha (Brazil) Vava (Brazil) Drazan Jerkovic ((Yugoslavia) Leonel Sanchez (Chile) 4 0 270 360 540 540 540 533 1966 Eusebio (Portugal) 9 0 540 1970 Gerd Mueller (Germany) 10 0 600 1974 Grzegorz Lato (Poland) 7 0 630 1978 Mario Kempes (Argentina) 6 0 660 1982 Paolo Rossi (Italy) 6 0 575 1986 Gary Linekar (England) 6 0 446 1990 Salvatore Schillaci (Italy) 6 0 534 1994 Oleg Salenko (Russia) Winner Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria)

6 0 215 642 1998 Davor Suker (Croatia) 6 0 630 2002 Ronaldo Nazario (Brazil) 6 0 548 2006 Miroslav Klose (Germany) 5 1 587 2010 Thomas Mueller (Germany) 5 3 473 2014 James Rodriguez (Colombia) 6 2 400 2018 Harry Kane (England) 6 0 573