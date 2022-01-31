Who are the World Cup golden boot winners?

Soham Mukherjee

Goal takes a look at all the golden boot winners of the FIFA World Cup...

The FIFA World Cup Golden Boot award is one of the most coveted individual awards in world football. Although since 1930, the top goalscorers were ranked, the award was instituted only in 1982. It was known as the Golden Shoe award back then. In 2010 it was rechristened to 'Golden Boot'.

Some big names have won this award like Ronaldo Nazario, Eusebio, Miroslav Klose to name a few. However, none of the aforementioned names could break the record of most goals in a single edition set by Just Fontaine (13) in 1958. Hungary's Sandor Kocsis comes close with 11 goals to his name in 1954.

In 1994, the tie-breaker rule came into force. If there is more than one player with the same number of goals then the person with more assists gets the award. If the tie could still be not broken then the number of minutes played is taken into account. The player with the least game time wins the award. Let us now take a look at the top goalscorers of each edition in World Cup history.

Editors' Picks

James Rodriguez Golden Boot

Year

Top goalscorer

Goals

Assists

Minutes Played

1930

Guillermo Stabile (Argentina)

8

0

360

1934

Oldrich Nejedly (Czechoslovakia)

5

0

390

1938

Leonidas (Brazil)

7

0

420

1950

Ademir (Brazil)

8

0

540

1954

Sandor Kocsis (Hungary)

11

0

480

1958

Just Fontaine (France)

13

0

540

1962

Florian Albert (Hungary)

Valentin Ivanov (Soviet Union)

Garrincha (Brazil)

Vava (Brazil)

Drazan Jerkovic ((Yugoslavia)

Leonel Sanchez (Chile)

4

0

270

360

540

540

540

533

1966

Eusebio (Portugal)

9

0

540

1970

Gerd Mueller (Germany)

10

0

600

1974

Grzegorz Lato (Poland)

7

0

630

1978

Mario Kempes (Argentina)

6

0

660

1982

Paolo Rossi (Italy)

6

0

575

1986

Gary Linekar (England)

6

0

446

1990

Salvatore Schillaci (Italy)

6

0

534

1994

Oleg Salenko (Russia) Winner

Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria)


6

0

215

642

1998

Davor Suker (Croatia)

6

0

630

2002

Ronaldo Nazario (Brazil)

6

0

548

2006

Miroslav Klose (Germany)

5

1

587

2010

Thomas Mueller (Germany)

5

3

473

2014

James Rodriguez (Colombia)

6

2

400

2018

Harry Kane (England)

6

0

573

Article continues below