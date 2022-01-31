Who are the World Cup golden boot winners?
The FIFA World Cup Golden Boot award is one of the most coveted individual awards in world football. Although since 1930, the top goalscorers were ranked, the award was instituted only in 1982. It was known as the Golden Shoe award back then. In 2010 it was rechristened to 'Golden Boot'.
Some big names have won this award like Ronaldo Nazario, Eusebio, Miroslav Klose to name a few. However, none of the aforementioned names could break the record of most goals in a single edition set by Just Fontaine (13) in 1958. Hungary's Sandor Kocsis comes close with 11 goals to his name in 1954.
In 1994, the tie-breaker rule came into force. If there is more than one player with the same number of goals then the person with more assists gets the award. If the tie could still be not broken then the number of minutes played is taken into account. The player with the least game time wins the award. Let us now take a look at the top goalscorers of each edition in World Cup history.
Year
Top goalscorer
Goals
Assists
Minutes Played
1930
Guillermo Stabile (Argentina)
8
0
360
1934
Oldrich Nejedly (Czechoslovakia)
5
0
390
1938
Leonidas (Brazil)
7
0
420
1950
Ademir (Brazil)
8
0
540
1954
Sandor Kocsis (Hungary)
11
0
480
1958
Just Fontaine (France)
13
0
540
1962
Florian Albert (Hungary)
Valentin Ivanov (Soviet Union)
Garrincha (Brazil)
Vava (Brazil)
Drazan Jerkovic ((Yugoslavia)
Leonel Sanchez (Chile)
|
4
|
0
270
360
540
540
540
533
1966
Eusebio (Portugal)
9
0
540
1970
Gerd Mueller (Germany)
10
0
600
1974
Grzegorz Lato (Poland)
7
0
630
1978
Mario Kempes (Argentina)
6
0
660
1982
Paolo Rossi (Italy)
6
0
575
1986
Gary Linekar (England)
6
0
446
1990
Salvatore Schillaci (Italy)
6
0
534
1994
Oleg Salenko (Russia) Winner
Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria)
0
215
642
1998
Davor Suker (Croatia)
6
0
630
2002
Ronaldo Nazario (Brazil)
6
0
548
2006
Miroslav Klose (Germany)
5
1
587
2010
Thomas Mueller (Germany)
5
3
473
2014
James Rodriguez (Colombia)
6
2
400
2018
Harry Kane (England)
6
0
573