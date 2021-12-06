2021 K League MVP: Leading candidates and how the selecting process works

In the K League, the Most Valuable Player (MVP), the best young player, the best manager, and the best eleven are announced after each season.

The award ceremony is held in a luxurious hotel, inviting candidates, sponsors, broadcasters, the media and many others. In addition, popular singers perform on a special stage. However, in 2021, the ceremony will be smaller than usual due to the influence of COVID-19.

In the selection process, each club creates a list when there are about three games left until the end of the season. Experts who check most of the season's K League, such as K League technology advisors, well-known journalists, and critics, will further narrow down the players from the list.

After that, a vote is held to decide the final winner. One vote is cast by the manager and captain of each club. This will make up 40% of the final decision, and the selected journalists will make up the other 30%. The results are kept secret until the day of the ceremony.

This selection process was introduced in 2018. Until 2017, the selection was based only on journalists voting, but the K League has changed the process to make the selection more systematic and fair. The aim was to raise the level of expertise by adding the players playing together and the director's votes.

In doing so, the K League benchmarked various famous football awards, such as The Best FIFA Football Awards and Ballon d'Or.

Voting started on November 30 this season. A tougher than usual battle is unfolding. Leading candidates for MVP include Jeju United FC's Joo Min-kyu, who won the K League, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors captain Hong Jeong-Ho, Ulsan Hyundai FC's Lee Dongjun, and Daegu FC's Cesinha.

The final winner will be announced at the ceremony of 'HANA 1Q K League 1 Award' at the Swiss Grand Hotel on December 7.