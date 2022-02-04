Who are the World Cup Best Young Player Award winners?
History has witnessed that the FIFA World Cup often throws up some exciting young talents who more often than not go on to make a mark in their career. The FIFA Best Young Player award is given to the best player aged 21 or younger at every edition of the World Cup since 2006.
However, in 2009, FIFA chose to retrospectively recognize the standout young performers from the 1958 World Cup to the 2002 edition - through an online fan poll on its website. But since 2006, the FIFA Technical Study Group is responsible to choose the winner of the award.
Brazilian legend Pele was named the winner of the award in 1958 retrospectively. Since he was just 17 at the time, Pele would have been the youngest to achieve the feat to date.
Though the likes of Ronaldo and Messi haven't won this award, there have been some notable names who have done so. Let us now take a look at all the winners since 1958.
Year
Winner
Age
Matches Played
Goals Scored
1958
Pele (1958)
17
4
6
1962
Florian Albert (Hungary)
20
3
4
1966
Franz Beckenbauer (Germany)
20
6
4
1970
Teofillo Cubillas (Peru)
20
4
5
1974
Wladyslaw Zmuda (Poland)
20
7
0
1978
Antonio Cabrini (Italy)
20
7
0
1982
Manuel Amoros (France)
21
5
0
1986
Enzo Schifo (Belgium)
20
7
2
1990
Robert Prosinecki (Croatia)
21
3
1
1994
Marc Overmars (Netherlands)
20
5
0
1998
Michael Owen (England)
18
4
2
2002
Landon Donovan (USA)
20
5
2
2006
Lukas Podolski (Germany)
21
7
3
2010
Thomas Muller (Germany)
20
6
5
2014
Paul Pogba (France)
21
6
1
2018
Kylian Mbappe (France)
19
7
4