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xxSaudi

Translated by

White-hot Merih Demiral does not take mocking post and storms into dressing room with, among others, Tijjani Reijnders inside

Al Ahli
Al Qadsiah
M. Demiral
Saudi Pro League

Merih Demiral was furious on Tuesday night after Al-Ahli's defeat. After the match, opponents Al Qadsiah posted a photo on X mocking the Turkish defender. He was clearly not pleased.

Demiral was left with a bitter taste after the clash with Al Qadsiah. The 28-year-old centre-back could not prevent a 3-2 defeat and had to watch Tijjani Reijnders claim man of the match for the opposition after scoring twice.

With the win, Al Qadsiah moved joint top of the Saudi Pro League alongside Al-Hilal. Their celebrations after beating Al-Ahli, however, went too far on Tuesday night.

Al Qadsiah's X account administrator chose to mock Demiral by posting a photo of the Turkish defender looking at a phone. The accompanying caption read: "As always, you can find the pain of defeat on his account."

After spotting the post, Demiral angrily entered the opponents' dressing room to find Al Qadsiah's administrator. Demiral reportedly demanded an apology and the removal of the post, which was eventually also taken offline.

That is not the first time the former Juventus defender has reacted badly after an Al-Ahli defeat. In April, for instance, he was furious after Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr proved too strong. Afterwards, he shared two photos of his AFC Champions League medal. "For the first time they are seeing a Champions League medal in their stadium," he wrote.

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