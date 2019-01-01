Which Premier League team has been awarded the most penalties this season? 2018-19 stats revealed

Wondering which team has been given the advantage of being awarded the most spot-kicks in the Premier League this season? Goal takes you through it

The debate about whether or not 'relying' on penalties makes you a good team lives on and on, but there's no question about it.

Penalties have the power to change an entire course of a game, and even if they're not goals scored from open play, winning penalties means that you've pressed up high on the pitch, gone into the opposition half, and troubled the defence.

Goal takes a look at which team has been on the receiving end of the most penalties so far this season.

Which team has been awarded the most penalties?

With 12 penalties awarded by the end of April, are the team to have been awarded the most penalties in the Premier League so far.

The club were awarded their 11th and 12th spot-kicks of the season in their home win against West Ham on April 13, with Pogba dutifully converting both to seal a 2-1 victory.

Man Utd's 12th penalty that they were awarded - Pogba's second goal - broke the record for most penalties scored in a single Premier League season. Indeed, it’s also the most the Red Devils have ever taken in a single campaign in the competition.

The international is the Red Devil's first-choice penalty taker but has missed three so far this season, drawing attention to his unique spot-kick technique.

have won 11 penalties, with Bournemouth and Leicester not far behind.

Premier League 2018/19 Penalties awarded Penalties scored Manchester United 12 9 Crystal Palace 11 10 Bournemouth 9 7 7 5 6 6 5 5 5 4 5 4 5 2

*Correct as of April 19, 2019.

United's total of 12 penalties awarded is the most that they have ever accumulated in a single Premier League season.

Should they manage to win another, they will equal the record of most penalties won – Leicester with 12 in 2015/16, the campaign that they won the Premier League – and in the event of two more penalties awarded by the end of the season, they will break the record with 14.

Most penalties awarded in a single Premier League season Season Team Penalties Awarded 2015/16 Leicester City 13 2004/05 Crystal Palace 13 2018/19 Manchester United 12 2013/14 Liverpool 12 2009/10 Chelsea 12 2006/07 12 1994/95 12 2018/19 Crystal Palace 11 2012/13 Chelsea 11 2011/12 Manchester United 11 1993/94 11 1993/94 11

*Correct as of April 19, 2019.

Why is Liverpool called 'Penaltypool' by rival fans? Non-Liverpool supporting football fans have used the tongue-in-cheek term ' Penaltypool ' whenever the Merseyside team have won a penalty decision, which they deem to have been a lot. Article continues below It is a light-hearted, humorous term to denote the fact that they feel as if the Reds tend to be on the lucky end of penalty decisions from referees. Indeed, while Liverpool have been granted a fair number of penalties this season – six so far – it is just half of the number that Man Utd have been awarded. Man United have won a league-high 12 penalties this season.



It’s the most they have ever taken in a single campaign.



P̶e̶n̶a̶l̶t̶y̶p̶o̶o̶l̶



Penchester United? 😉 pic.twitter.com/2O5Moc2Wtf — Goal (@goal) April 13, 2019

Would Varpool beat Penaltypool?

— Manzurul Mannan (@ManzurulM) April 17, 2019

PenaltyUtd. Doesn’t quite have the same ring to it #Penaltypool lol

— Indi Virdee (@indivirdee) April 13, 2019

Penalchester United doesnt have the same ring as Penaltypool but its definitely in full swing for the mancs this season. 14th penalty at home

The term is likely to have originated during the 2013/14 season, where Liverpool successfully scored 12 penalties. It's no coincidence that that was the season that the Reds came deliriously close to winning the Premier League, helped on by the spot-kick duties of former club captain Steven Gerrard, though ultimately finished just two points from victory.